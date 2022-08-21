Where MassDOT predicts vehicle traffic will most be impacted during Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON – The Orange Line shutdown will impact more than just MBTA passengers. It's also expected to slow things down on some roads as well.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials released a map showing areas where they predict traffic will be most congested over the next month.

Where traffic is expected to be congested during the Orange Line shutdown. MassDOT

Traffic slowdowns are expected in the following areas:

Wellington Circle

Sullivan Square

Gilmore Bridge

Leverett Circle

Charles Circle

MassDOT suggests drivers try to avoid these areas and consider alternate routes until the Orange Line's scheduled September reopening.

The MBTA said they are replacing more than 3,500 feet of track and fixing train cross-overs, which are devices that allow trains to move between different tracks. They are also fixing safety signals, which can often cause delays when not working properly.