Watch CBS News
Local News

Where MassDOT predicts vehicle traffic will most be impacted during Orange Line shutdown

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Where MassDOT predicts vehicle traffic will most be impacted during Orange Line shutdown
Where MassDOT predicts vehicle traffic will most be impacted during Orange Line shutdown 00:19

BOSTON – The Orange Line shutdown will impact more than just MBTA passengers. It's also expected to slow things down on some roads as well.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials released a map showing areas where they predict traffic will be most congested over the next month.

orange-line-areas-of-congestion-vo-11p.jpg
Where traffic is expected to be congested during the Orange Line shutdown. MassDOT

Traffic slowdowns are expected in the following areas:

  • Wellington Circle
  • Sullivan Square
  • Gilmore Bridge
  • Leverett Circle
  • Charles Circle

MassDOT suggests drivers try to avoid these areas and consider alternate routes until the Orange Line's scheduled September reopening.

The MBTA said they are replacing more than 3,500 feet of track and fixing train cross-overs, which are devices that allow trains to move between different tracks. They are also fixing safety signals, which can often cause delays when not working properly.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 10:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.