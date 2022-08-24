BPS to start giving out Charlie Cards so students can practice route to school

BPS to start giving out Charlie Cards so students can practice route to school

BOSTON – The City of Boston is asking the MBTA to add shuttle buses to serve the 4,600 students who take the Orange Line during the month-long shutdown.

The city says there are 28 schools along the Orange Line that will be impacted by the shutdown.

Boston Public Schools said free Charlie Cards will be distributed in the next few days to students so they can begin trying out the new route to school.

Students will also be able to take the Commuter Rail for free if they're traveling within zones 1, 1a or 2.

School starts on September 8.

Boston has asked the T to make red shirt ambassadors available at all MBTA stops to give students extra support to navigate the system, in addition to multilingual signage.