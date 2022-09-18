'Faster, safer, more reliable': Orange Line service resumes Monday after month-long shutdown

BOSTON – The month-long Orange Line shutdown is officially ending first thing Monday morning as planned.

Transit officials said during a Sunday press conference that all Orange Line and Green Line Union Square service will resume at start of service on Monday.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said he looks forward to welcoming riders back to a "faster, safer, more reliable Orange Line."

In 30 days since the Orange Line shut down, officials said crews completed work that normally would have taken five years of night and weekend work to finish.

Slow zones will remain in place for about one week while the new track and ballast settles where work was completed.

"A tremendous amount of choreography, coordination, and hard work has been accomplished during these 30 days, including over a dozen projects to replace rail, track, signals, rail fasteners, and more that would have taken the T five years of nights and weekends to accomplish," Poftak said.