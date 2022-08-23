MBTA crews making progress replacing Orange Line rails, updating signal system

MEDFORD - About 2400 feet of new track is already down along the MBTA's Orange Line since it shut down Friday night.

Despite two setbacks with equipment derailing during work in the first few days, MBTA officials say they're on schedule with upgrades, and have already checked off significant progress.

Rail and track replacement work done at Oak Grove, Malden Center, Wellington, Sullivan Square, State Street, Downtown Crossing, Tufts, and Jackson Square.

"Maybe they can increase the speed in certain sections," said rail expert Carl Berkowitz, who says the more important work has to do with the T's signal system. Crews have been upgrading that at Oak Grove, Malden Center, and Wellington. "If you can improve safety features of the signal system, then you can reduce the travel time of the trains," said Berkowitz.

At Community College, switch gear is being replaced. Berkowitz explains why that's important. "Let's say you have a breakdown. You want to get around, you need to get the train onto the other track, you need to switch operating," he said.

Commuters can also expect to see lighting improvements where teams of electricians have been working inside stations.

All the upgrades come at a big cost. "I just have to say that it's kind of a big inconvenience," said Ned Dehan, as he waited for a shuttle in Medford. T officials are banking on their promise that it will all be worth it. The work ends with trains returning to service September 18th.