Massachusetts commemorates lives lost in September 11 attacks

BOSTON – Massachusetts communities are spending Sunday honoring the lives lost on September 11, 2001.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks, including 206 people from Massachusetts.
Check back throughout the day for WBZ-TV's coverage of the somber events held throughout Massachusetts to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the deadly attacks.
Flag lowering and reading of names underway at Massachusetts State House
Outside of the Massachusetts State House, a large flag is draped and Taps was played Sunday morning ahead of a somber ceremony.
The commemoration includes the reading of names of people who died on September 11.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, Attorney General Maura Healey, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu are participating in the reading, as well as people who lost loved ones in the terrorist attack. The presentation of the Madeline "Amy" Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery will be after that.
Jim Pavlik was on hand for the ceremony representing pilots from American Airlines, where he has worked for 24 years.
"We'll never forget. And I think this ceremony will be a recurring event as long as this country is around, and that's going to be forever," Pavlik said.
His wife, Jeannine Pavlik, also worked as a flight attendant for American Airlines, but was on maternity leave the day of the attacks. She knew many of the crew members who died that day.
"We will never forget them. We honor them today, and we honor the sacrifice they gave us," she said.