Watch Live: Jan. 6 committee hearing focuses on Trump's attempt to influence the Justice Department

Watch Live: Jan. 6 committee hearing focuses on Trump's attempt to influence the Justice Departmentget the free app
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is holding its fifth public hearing on Thursday, this time focusing on former President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure the Justice Department.
Witnesses will include former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen; former acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue; and former assistant attorney general Steven Engel. Donoghue has testified before the committee that Trump suggested replacing Rosen with former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.
CBS News has learned that Clark's home was raided on Wednesday morning. CBS News had confirmed that federal investigators have been serving subpoenas and showing up at locations connected to people who may have participated in efforts to use "invalid electors."
Rep. Elaine Luria told CBS News on her way to the hearing room that Clark will be "central to today's hearing." She said she didn't know beforehand about the search of his home.
Engel, according to the obtained testimony, will also say Trump had "every right" to pursue litigation, but absent credible evidence, the DOJ didn't get involved in election contests.
Yet, Engel will testify that Clark "took a different view."
"Mr. Clark believed that the department should publicly assert that the election results had been marred by fraud and should urge several of the states to replace their previously certified electors," Engel is expected to say.
Rosen, the former acting attorney general, will tell the committee that the DOJ "maintained the position that the department had been presented with no evidence of widespread fraud at a scale sufficient to change the outcome of the 2020 election," according to testimony obtained by CBS News.
"Some argued to the former president and public that the election was corrupt and stolen," Rosen is expected to say. "That view was wrong then and it is wrong today, and I hope our presence here today helps reaffirm that fact."
Committee aides said that the committee will argue that Trump only failed because the leadership team at the Justice Department threatened to resign. There could potentially be video from Clark's meeting with the committee, during which he pleaded the Fifth Amendment.
Earlier Thursday, documentary filmmaker Alex Holder met with the committee behind closed doors. Holder told reporters after the meeting that he provided all the materials the committee has asked for and would continue to cooperate. He tweeted that he had one interview with Trump before Jan. 6, and two after, but declined to say what the video of the former president showed.
According to the New York Times, Ivanka Trump told the film crew in mid-December 2020 that the former president should "continue to fight until every legal remedy is exhausted," which differed from her testimony to the select committee. CBS News has confirmed the Times' account.
In her interview with House investigators that has been shown at earlier public hearings, Ivanka Trump said she "accepted" then-Attorney Bill Barr's conclusion that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election.
Asked about the inconsistencies between Ivanka Trump's comments to the film crew and her testimony to the select committee, Holder said there were "certainly differences in the things that she says."
Russell Smith, Holder's lawyer, said there were "inconsistencies" in Ivanka Trump's remarks.
"That's why we're cooperating with the committee, and they can determine whether there was perjury or something less than that," Smith told reporters.
Thursday's hearing is the fifth public hearing so far by the House select committee, which has been investigating the attack for 11 months. The earlier public hearings have focused on other pressure campaigns by Trump, including on state lawmakers and elections officials and Vice President Mike Pence.
Donoghue says Clark "doubled down" on interfering with election despite admonishments
Taking up the questioning, Cheney discussed the letter at the center of Clark's plan, in which he wanted to send from the Justice Department questioning the integrity of the election.
Donoghue said Clark's ideas were contrary to facts, and sending such a letter "would have had great consequences for the country."
"It may very well have spiraled us into a constitutional crisis," Donoghue said.
The acting attorney general was also "exasperated" by Clark's ideas, and Clark, the acting attorney general and Donoughue met together. In that meeting, Donoghue was admonished and discouraged from moving forward.
"It was a very contentious meeting," Donoghue said.
Still, Clark continued to push this idea of a letter and baseless accusations, Donoghue said. Clark was even briefed by intelligence officials, who explained claims of foreign interference were baseless. Donoghue thought that would halt Clark.
"But instead he doubled down," and still wanted to send the letter, Donoghue said.
Clark continued to call witnesses and conduct an investigation on his own, Donoghue said. That was problematic because, among other things, the DOJ has very strict rules on who can speak with the White House, and very strict rules about investigation proceedings.
When Clark was confronted, he became offensive. Donoghue said at that point, he reiterated to Clark what he'd said before — that such a letter was "nothing less than Justice Department meddling in an election." Clark, according to Donoghue, responded that a "lot" of people meddled in the election.
The committee then played video of Clark pleading the Fifth Amendment when he appeared before the committee.
Kinzinger says GOP Rep. Scott Perry introduced Trump to Clark and pushed for his elevation within Justice Department
Rosen recalled a conversation with Trump on Dec. 24, which was the first time the former president made a "peculiar" reference to Clark, one that left him "quizzical" as to how Trump knew of the Justice Department lawyer, as neither the department's civil division nor its Environment and Natural Resources Division, which Clark led, were involved in investigating voter fraud.
Kinzinger said the panel discovered through records it obtained that it was Rep. Scott Perry, a Republican from Pennsylvania, who introduced the president to Clark and brought him to a meeting with Trump at the White House on Dec. 22.
The day prior, Trump had a meeting with a group of GOP lawmakers at the White House about the election, which then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also tweeted about, according to Kinzinger.
In introducing Clark to Trump and suggesting he be elevated to a higher post within the Justice Department, Giuliani told the committee in a deposition that he told people that "somebody should be put in charge of the Justice Department who isn't frightened of what's going to be done to their reputation because the Justice dept was filled with people like that," according to a clip of his testimony.
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Meadows, also told the committee it was Perry who wanted Clark to take over the Justice Department.
Following up on Trump's reference to Clark, Rosen said he called Clark to learn why the former president knew him, and learned he had been in a meeting with Trump in the Oval Office just before Christmas.
Rosen recalled telling Clark, "You didn't tell me about it, it wasn't authorized and you didn't even tell me after the fact," adding it was "not appropriate."
The former acting attorney general told the committee there is a policy regarding communication between the White House and Justice Department about criminal matters, which restricts conversations with the White House to only the attorney general or deputy attorney general, or only with authorization from the department's No. 1 and No. 2.
"The idea is to make sure that the top rung of the Justice Department knows about it and is in the thing to control it," Rosen said of the policy.
The committee also revealed a text exchange between Perry and Meadows on Dec. 26, in which Perry urgently appeals to the White House chief of staff to shake up the top ranks of the Justice Department
Perry told Meadows on Dec. 26: "Mark, just checking in as time continues to count down. 11 days to 1/6 and 25 days to inauguration. We gotta get going!"
Perry told Meadows in another message: "Mark, you should call Jeff. I just got off the phone with him and he explained to me why the principal deputy won't work, especially with the FBI. They will view it as not having the authority to enforce what needs to be done."
Meadows replied: "I got it, I think I understand. Let me work on the deputy position."
Perry then said in a series of messages: "Roger, just sent you something on Signal." "Just sent you an updated file." "Did you call Jeff Clark?"
Perry then called Donoghue at the behest of Trump to discuss the results of the Pennsylvania election and his distrust of the FBI, Donoghue said.
Donoghue says none of Trump's fraud claims were credible
Donoghue described a Dec. 27, 2020, conversation with Trump that lasted about 90 minutes, in which he tried to "educate" the president on the election.
That December 27 conversation, Donoghue said, "was in my mind an escalation of the earlier conversation."
"He had this arsenal of allegations that he wanted to rely on, and so I felt in that conversation it was incumbent on me to make it very clear to the president what our investigations had revealed," Donoghue said. The conclusion was that "these allegations simply had no merit," he added.
There were many people "whispering in his ear" and feeding the president "conspiracy theories," so Donoghue took it upon himself to, piece by piece, refute the unsubstantiated allegations the president was making.
Kinzinger asked if any of the voter fraud allegations the president was making were credible.
"No," Donoghue said.
Donoghue said Trump asked what the DOJ was doing, and Donoghue described how the president appeared to have a weak grasp on the Justice Department's job.
Donoghue's handwritten notes show Trump said on the call, "Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen."
Trump also, according to Donoghue's note, told him, "We have an obligation to tell people that this was an illegal, corrupt election."
The situation escalated until the most heated meeting on Jan. 3, 2021, Donoghue said.
"President Trump's total disregard for the Constitution and his oath will be fully exposed," Kinzinger says
Kinzinger appealed to his Republican colleagues to "imagine the country's top prosecutor with the power to open investigations, subpoena, charge crimes and seek imprisonment, imagine that official pursuing the agenda of the other party instead of that of the American people as a whole. And if you're a Democrat, imagine it the other way around."
"Today, President Trump's total disregard for the Constitution and his oath will be fully exposed," he said.
Thompson then briefly introduced the three former Justice Department officials and swore them in.
While former Attorney General Bill Barr was at the helm of the department on Election Day, he resigned effective Dec. 23, after which Rosen, who succeeded Barr, said the president continued to demand the Justice Department investigate election fraud claims.
"He asserted that he thought the Justice Department had not done enough," Rosen told the committee, adding Trump contacted him "virtually every day" from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3, with one or two exceptions.
Trump also asked Rosen and Donoghue to meet with him at the White House on Dec. 15, a conversation Donoghue told the panel focused on alleged fraud in Antrim County, Michigan.
The "common element" of the numerous discussions with Trump was the president "expressing his dissatisfaction" that the Justice Department, in his view, hadn't done enough to investigate election fraud, Rosen said.
But he added that there were other issues that were raised by Trump in the weeks following the election: appointing a special counsel for election fraud; requests for the Justice Department to meet with lawyer Rudy Giuliani; the Justice Department filing a lawsuit in the Supreme Court; department leaders making public statements or holding a press conference; and sending a letter to state legislators in Georgia and other states.
Rosen said the Justice Department declined all Trump's requests.
Kinzinger says Jeff Clark's only qualification for acting attorney general was "that he would do whatever the president wanted him to do"
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who will lead much of the questioning in Thursday's hearing, described how "presidential pressure can be really hard to resist."
"When the president tried to misuse the department and install a loyalist at its helm, these brave officials refused and threatened to resign," Kinzinger said. "They were willing to sacrifice their careers for the good of our country."
Kinzinger said it's critical that the president of the United States "cannot and must not use the department to serve his own personal interest, and he must not use his people to do his political bidding, especially when what he wants them to do is to subvert democracy.
Trump, Kinzinger said, wanted the Justice Department to say the election was "corrupt," and leave the rest to Republican members of Congress. So, Kinzinger said, the president sought out a new attorney general, which would be his third in two weeks. He needed someone able to ignore the facts, Kinzinger said.
Clark, an environmental attorney, had no real qualifications to make him attorney general, Kinzinger said.
"What was his only qualification? That he would do whatever the president wanted him to do," Kinzinger said.
Furthermore, the committee showed video of former White House attorney Eric Herschmann testifying that Clark's proposal to question the results of the election was "nuts."
"I thought Jeff's proposal, Clark's proposal was nuts," Herschmann said in the video testimony. "I mean this is a guy ... best I can tell, the only thing you know about environmental and elections challenges is they both start with 'E.' And based on your answer tonight, I'm not even sure that you know that."
Cheney says hearing will include testimony about members of Congress who sought pardons
Cheney delivered an opening statement walking through the framework that the committee has revealed in its four hearings thus far, from his continued spreading of false claims about the election, to his fraudulent fundraising campaign, to the efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reject state electoral votes, and his provocation of the mob on Jan. 6.
"As you can tell, these efforts were not some minor or ad hoc enterprise concocted overnight. Each required planning and coordination, some required significant funding, all of them were overseen by President Trump," Cheney said, adding that more information will be presented about his statements nda actions Jan. 6
Cheney said much of the discussion regarding the pressure mounted on the Justice Department will focus on a letter drafted by Jeffrey Clark in late December 2020 claiming the department had significant concerns about the integrity of the election and calling for Georgia's legislature to consider appointing a new slate of presidential electors. The letter also claimed a fake slate of electors supporting Trump had been transmitted to Washington to be opened by Pence during the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.
"The text is similar to what we have seen from John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani, both of whom were coordinating with President Trump to overturn the 2020 election," Cheney said about the letter.
The Wyoming Republican said that in response to Clark's proposed letter, Donoghue wrote that sending it "would be a grave step for the department to take and it could have tremendous constitutional, political, and social ramifications for the country."
"Had this letter been released on official Department of Justice letterhead, it would have falsely informed all Americans, including those who might be inclined to come to Washington on Jan. 6, that President Trump's election fraud allegations were likely very real," Cheney said.
She also noted that the draft letter from Clark and Justice Department lawyer Kenneth Klukowski included signature lines for department leadership, though they refused to sign on to the plan.
Cheney previewed that at the end of the hearing, Americans will hear from three White House staffers who will identify certain members of Congress who sought presidential pardons for their conduct Jan. 6.
"There is much more to come, both in our hearings and in our report," she said.
Rep. Elaine Luria says Clark will be "central to today's hearings"
On the way to the hearing room, committee member Rep. Elaine Luria said former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark will be "central to today's hearings."
Luria said she was unaware beforehand of the search of Clark's home.
Thompson says witnesses will describe "brazen attempt" by Trump to use DOJ to advance his personal agenda
Thompson recapped how previous hearings have described Trump applying pressure "at every level of government, from local election workers up to his own vice president."
"Today, we'll tell the story of how the pressure campaign also targeted the federal agency charged with the enforcement of our laws, the Department of Justice," Thompson said.
Thompson pointed out that former Attorney General Bill Barr, in previously recorded video testimony, said the president wanted the DOJ to investigate election fraud claims that Barr thought were nonsense. When Barr resigned, Rosen, one of the former DOJ officials testifying Thursday, was appointed to lead the agency. The witnesses testifying Thursday "resisted Mr. Trump's effort to misuse the Justice Department as part of his plan to hold onto power," Thompson said.
"Donald Trump didn't just want the Justice Department to investigate," Thompson said. "He wanted the Justice Department to help legitimize his lies. … And when these and other efforts failed, Donald Trump sought to replace Mr. Rosen, the acting attorney general, with a lawyer who he believed would inappropriately put the full weight of the Justice Department behind the effort to overturn the election."
Thompson called the president's efforts a "brazen attempt to use the Justice Department to advance the president's personal political agenda."
Former assistant attorney general will say top DOJ officials concluded there was "no evidence of widespread voter fraud"
Steven Engel, the former assistant attorney general, is expected to testify that he and others at the Justice Department maintained their commitment to the Constitution and the laws of the United States "before and after the election of November 2020," according to written testimony obtained by CBS News.
"Following the November 2020 election, in an effort to promote confidence in the election results, Attorney General Barr authorized the department to review and, where appropriate, to investigate reports of fraud and irregularities as they came in," Engel is expected to say. "The department's senior officials ultimately concluded that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud on a scale sufficient to change the outcome of the election, and Attorney General Barr reported that publicly in early December."
Engel, according to the obtained testimony, will also say Trump had "every right" to pursue litigation, but absent credible evidence, the DOJ didn't get involved in election contests.
Yet, Engel will testify, one of the assistant attorneys general, Jeff Clark, "took a different view."
"Mr. Clark believed that the department should publicly assert that the election results had been marred by fraud and should urge several of the states to replace their previously certified electors," Engel is expected to say.
— Rob Legare and Kathryn Watson
Federal investigators serving subpoenas to those tied to false electors
CBS News has confirmed that federal investigators have been serving subpoenas and showing up at locations connected to people who may have participated in efforts to use "invalid electors".
FBI officials would not discuss the investigation, but federal agents have issued subpoenas at, at least two locations -- one in Georgia and another in Virginia. The subpoenas signal the widening probe into how political activists attempted to help then-President Donald Trump overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 victory.
The FBI nor the Justice Department would comment. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said it does not confirm the existence of investigations and has no comment.
Lawyer for Trump documentary filmmaker says there were "inconsistencies" in Ivanka Trump's testimony and to film crew
Alex Holder, a British filmmaker who conducted interviews with Trump and his family for a documentary during the former president's re-election bid, met behind closed doors with the select committee Thursday and told reporters following his deposition that he turned over all requested footage to the panel.
According to the New York Times, Ivanka Trump told the film crew in mid-December 2020 that the former president should "continue to fight until every legal remedy is exhausted," which differed from her testimony to the select committee. CBS News has confirmed the Times' account.
In her interview with House investigators that has been shown at earlier public hearings, Ivanka Trump said she "accepted" then-Attorney Bill Barr's conclusion that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election.
Asked about the inconsistencies between Ivanka Trump's comments to the film crew and her testimony to the select committee, Holder said there were "certainly differences in the things that she says."
Russell Smith, Holder's lawyer, said there were "inconsistencies" in Ivanka Trump's remarks.
"That's why we're cooperating with the committee, and they can determine whether there was perjury or something less than that," Smith told reporters.
Rosen will tell committee argument that election was stolen and corrupt is "wrong"
Former acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen, who took over after William Barr announced his resignation, will tell the committee that "the Justice Department maintained the position that the Department had been presented with no evidence of widespread voter fraud at a scale sufficient to change the outcome of the 2020 election," according to his statement obtained by CBS News. This mirrors what Barr told the committee, video of which has been shown at previous public hearings.
"We also insisted that there must be an orderly and peaceful transfer of power under the Constitution," Rosen will say. "In particular, during my tenure, we appointed no special prosecutors; sent no letters to States or State legislators disputing the election outcome; and made no public statements saying the election was corrupt and should be overturned. We initiated no Supreme Court actions, nor filed or joined any other lawsuits, calling into question the legitimacy of our election and institutions."
Although some argued to Trump and the public that the 2020 election was "corrupt and stolen," Rosen will say "that view was wrong then and it is wrong today, and I hope our presence here today helps reaffirm that fact."
January 6 hearing to focus on Trump's push for DOJ to help overturn 2020 election
During its fifth public hearing on Thursday, the House select committee investigating January 6 will focus on efforts by former President Donald Trump to influence the Justice Department to overturn the 2020 election results. CBS News' Trinity Chavez joins "CBS News Mornings" with a preview.
January 6 committee to hold fifth public hearing today, focusing on Trump's Justice Department
The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot is holding its fifth public hearing today. Witnesses are expected to focus on how former President Trump tried to use the Justice Department to bolster his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins anchors Anne-Marie Green and Errol Barnett with more on the committee's ongoing investigation.
Jan. 6 panel to hear from former DOJ officials
The House committee investigating the Capitol attack will convene for its fifth hearing Tuesday. Lawmakers will focus on former President Trump's pressure campaign on the Justice Department to overturn the 2020 election. It comes as the committee is also set to meet with a documentary filmmaker who has new footage from inside the Trump White House. Chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports.
Thompson says he "redid" Mo Brooks' subpoena
House Jan. 6 committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters on Wednesday evening that he "redid" the panel's subpoena to Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama. The committee wasn't able to serve Brooks and the subpoena expired.
Brooks is one of only five House Republicans subpoenaed in May 2021 who hasn't been successfully served.
Brooks on Tuesday night lost the Republican primary for Senate in Alabama to Katie Britt, who Trump backed. Trump disavowed Brooks, who had earlier received Trump's endorsement.
— Ellis Kim and Caroline Linton
Thompson says Ginni Thomas has responded to committee request to speak with her
Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters Wednesday that Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, had responded to their request to speak with her, but Thompson didn't elaborate further.
"Well, she's answered our letter, and we look forward to continued engagement with her," Thompson said.
He said the committee has not decided under what format she would testify.
— Ellis Kim and Caroline Linton
Thompson says next two hearings will be held in July
Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said Wednesday that the next two public hearings are likely to be held in July, when the House returns for the July 4 recess.
Thompson said the committee adjusted its schedule after receiving "additional information" from documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, and additional production from the National Archives. Thompson also left open the possibility the committee could add more hearings.
"Right now, we just have to see what the review of the documents tell us," he said.
Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin told reporters on Wednesday that although the committee had initially wanted to have the hearings in June, but there has been a "deluge of new evidence since we got started."
"And we just need to catch our breath, go through the new evidence and then incorporate it into the hearings we had planned," Raskin said.
Thompson said the committee will "probably" let the Justice Department review the material they have gathered — but only after the committee has wrapped.
"We'll keep the documents," Thompson said. "You know, they're our product. Now if they want to come and have an opportunity to sit and review them and, and that kind of thing, I think we can work that out."
— Ellis Kim and Caroline Linton
Fourth House Jan. 6 committee hearing focuses on "fake electors" and threats to public servants amid Trump pressure campaign
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Tuesday's hearing detailed the threats made to state lawmakers and election officials and workers in Arizona and Georgia, as President Donald Trump and his allies tried to get them to overturn the election results in their states.
The committee sought on Tuesday to bring to light the severity of the threat to democracy in the days and weeks after the election, given the enormous and persistent pressure by the president and by Rudy Giuliani on officials and ordinary Americans to promote the "big lie" that Trump had won the election. The ability of these Americans to withstand that pressure came at a great personal cost.
"Our democracy held because courageous people like you heard today put their oath to the constitution above their loyalty to one man," Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff said. "The system held but barely and the question remains, will it hold again?"
The hearing laid out the plan hatched by Trump and his allies in Arizona to replace the bona fide Biden electors with phony ones. The fake electors gathered in Arizona, which Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers referred to as a "tragic parody." Bowers refused to have any involvement in the fake electors plan being pushed by Giuliani.
Texts showed by Schiff revealed that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin could also have played a part in the false electors scheme. The texts, between Johnson's chief of staff and an aide to Pence, showed Johnson's aide informing Pence's aide that the senator was ready to deliver fraudulent ballots to Pence. "Do not give that to him," Pence's aide responded.
Read more here.
Third Jan. 6 committee hearing focuses on Trump's attempt to push Pence to overturn election results
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol turned its attention to former President Donald Trump's campaign to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to reject electoral votes on Thursday, hearing testimony from close Pence aides who said the president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election were nonsensical and "un-American."
"Mike Pence said no. He resisted the pressure. He knew it was illegal, he knew it was wrong," Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said to open the third day of hearings examining the Capitol attack. "We are fortunate for Mr. Pence's courage on January 6. Our democracy came dangerously close to catastrophe."
Two Pence advisers appeared in person at Thursday's hearing: Greg Jacob, Pence's former counsel, and J. Michael Luttig, a highly respected conservative jurist and retired federal judge who advised Pence in the aftermath of the 2020 election. The committee also showed taped footage of interviews with Pence chief of staff Marc Short and other aides.
The testimony made clear that Pence and his closest aides repeatedly told Trump and his allies that a theory pushed by conservative lawyer John Eastman, who argued the vice president should single-handedly reject or replace slates of electors, had no basis in the Constitution or federal law.
Read more here.
Second House Jan. 6 committee hearing examines Trump's false election claims in public hearing
The House Jan. 6 committee focused its second public hearing on those closest to former President Donald Trump who said they told him it was too premature to declare victory on election night in 2020 — and how Trump used his premature declaration of victory to push baseless claims that the election was stolen.
The committee showed video testimony from top officials in the Trump administration who said former Vice President Mike Pence and White House were aware there was no evidence to support Trump's claims of voter fraud.
Former Attorney General William Barr said in recorded video testimony that he knew early claims that Trump had won the election were "bogus" and "silly."
"The department, in fact, when we received specific and credible allegations of fraud, made an effort to look into these to satisfy ourselves that they were without merit," Barr said in recorded testimony.
Committee chair U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson said in his opening statement that they would "tell the story of how Donald Trump lost an election, and knew he lost an election and as a result of his loss decided to wage an attack on our democracy, an attack on the American people, by trying to rob you of your voice in our democracy — and in doing so, lit the fuse that led to the horrific violence of Jan. 6, when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol."
Read more here.
House Jan. 6 committee opens public hearings with never-before-seen video and officer testimony: "It was a war scene"
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol kicked off the first in a series of public hearings with never-before-seen footage from the attack that day as well as clips of videotaped testimony from some of people in former President Donald Trump's orbit, including his daughter Ivanka Trump.
Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson and vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, in their opening statements, detailed how many Trump administration officials themselves did not believe the former president's baseless claims of a stolen election.
Former Attorney General William Barr, for example, told the Jan. 6 committee in his testimony that he told Trump his claims of a stolen election were "bullsh**." Ivanka Trump said she "trusted" that there was no fraud because she respected Barr.
Cheney and Thompson called the events a "conspiracy" — and noted how many people were involved. In fact, Cheney said there were Republican members of Congress who sought pardons for their actions on Jan. 6.
Witnesses also included Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards, who suffered a traumatic brain injury during the assault.
Read more here.