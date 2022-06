Trump's false claims at center of January 6 committee's second public hearing Day 2 of the House January 6 committee's public hearings focused on former President Trump's false claims that he won and the election was stolen. Members of Trump's inner circle, including former Attorney General William Barr, testified that they told him it wasn't true. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Red and Blue" to break down the key moments of Monday's hearing.