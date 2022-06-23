January 6 committee to hold fifth public hearing today, focusing on Trump's Justice Department The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot is holding its fifth public hearing today. Witnesses are expected to focus on how former President Trump tried to use the Justice Department to bolster his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins anchors Anne-Marie Green and Errol Barnett with more on the committee's ongoing investigation.