Will Kindles be on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2024? Here's what deals to expect Tuesday

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day has grown into one of the biggest shopping days of the year, with deep discounts across every category, especially on Amazon's own devices. Taking place tomorrow, July 16, and Wednesday, July 17, 2024 this Amazon Prime Day is the ideal time to shop and enjoy deep discounts on tons of goodies.

With the Amazon shopping event ready to start, it's a fair question to ask: Will the wildly popular Kindle e-readers go on sale on Prime Day?

The answer is yes. For avid readers and Kindle lovers alike, Prime Day (like the Big Spring Sale earlier this year) will provide the perfect opportunity to score a Kindle e-reader at a steep discount. Based on the major Kindle deals we've seen during past Prime Day events, we can expect some of the best Kindle sales of the year during Prime Day 2024.

Pro Tip: If you have an old Kindle or eligible device, when purchasing a new Kindle, you can trade in your old unit. In exchange, Amazon will give you an Amazon gift card for the appraised value of your old device, plus give you an instant 20% discount on the new one. This is on top of the discounted Kindle prices you'll be seeing in conjunction with Amazon's Prime Day sale.

Thinking about becoming a Prime member? We've got all your Prime Day 2024 answers covered — plus early Amazon deals you can snag right now on home, fitness gear, tech and more.

What Kindle models will likely be on sale for Prime Day 2024?

For Prime Day 2024, you can expect Amazon to slash prices on many (if not all) of its current Kindle models, from the most basic editions to the souped-up options. And the great thing about the latest Kindles is that they service as a feature-packed e-reader, as well as an audiobook and podcast player. Some of them are even waterproof, so you can read in the bathrub.

Here are some models that you'll likely find on sale:

Kindle: This is your basic, everyday Kindle with a front light and a 6-inch display. It's great for casual readers who want an affordable e-reader.

This is your basic, everyday Kindle with a front light and a 6-inch display. It's great for casual readers who want an affordable e-reader. Kindle Paperwhite: The Kindle Paperwhite is known for its anti-glare display that can be viewed in any lighting situation. This e-reader also has a rugged and waterproof design. It's a step up from the standard model.

The Kindle Paperwhite is known for its anti-glare display that can be viewed in any lighting situation. This e-reader also has a rugged and waterproof design. It's a step up from the standard model. Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: This edition includes all the features of the Paperwhite, plus wireless charging and an auto-adjusting front light. In our roundup of the five best e-readers for 2024

This edition includes all the features of the Paperwhite, plus wireless charging and an auto-adjusting front light. In our roundup of the Kindle Scribe: This premium Kindle comes with a 10.2-inch display and all the standard features you'd expect from a Kindle, but it ups the ante by adding a stylus you can use to handwrite notes or draw with. This allows the device to serves as a digital notebook, as well as a feature-packed e-reader and audiobook player. Among other things, it's able to convert handwriting to editable text. Be sure to check out our in-depth review of the Kindle Scribe

This premium Kindle comes with a 10.2-inch display and all the standard features you'd expect from a Kindle, but it ups the ante by adding a stylus you can use to handwrite notes or draw with. This allows the device to serves as a digital notebook, as well as a feature-packed e-reader and audiobook player. Among other things, it's able to convert handwriting to editable text. Be sure to check out our Kindle Kids: This Kindle is the perfect option for young readers. It offers a 300 ppi, glare-free display and a one year subscription to Amazon Kids+. This service provides unlimited access to curated, kid-friendly content, including e-books, audiobooks and other age appropriate content. The e-reader also comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee (meaning Amazon will repair or replace it for free). A protective cover, in your choice of colors, is also included.

This Kindle is the perfect option for young readers. It offers a 300 ppi, glare-free display and a one year subscription to Amazon Kids+. This service provides unlimited access to curated, kid-friendly content, including e-books, audiobooks and other age appropriate content. The e-reader also comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee (meaning Amazon will repair or replace it for free). A protective cover, in your choice of colors, is also included. Kindle Paperwhite Kids: This upgraded Kindle for kids includes a case, a free year of Amazon Kids+ and a waterproof chassis so you don't have to worry about the kids dropping it in the bath or a puddle on the way home from school. It also comes with the two-year worry-free guarantee. The e-reader itself offers a few other enhancements over the basic Kindle Kids model.

Will Kindle Unlimited be on sale during Prime Day 2024?



Most likely, yes. All new Kindle purchases currently come with a free, three month trial subscription to Kindle Unlimited. However, if you want to extend that subscription, Amazon will likely offer a pretty significant discount on the service during its Prime Day sale.

Kindle Unlimited is a subscription service that gives you access to more than four million e-books, thousands of audiobooks, plus a vast and ever-expanding selection of magazines and other content -- all for one flat monthly fee.

Right now, if you already own a Kindle and want to try out Kindle Unlimited, you can sign up for a one month trial for free, or get a two month trial for just $4.99. After that, unless you cancel, your subscription will continue on a month-to-month basis, and you will be charged $11.99 per month.

Once you subscribe to Kindle Unlimited, you can access its content from your Kindle e-reader, using the Kindle app on your smartphone or tablet, or using the web browser on your computer.

Deals on Kindle e-readers available right now

Currently, there aren't many deals on standalone Kindle devices. However, there are some Kindle bundles that include everything you need to get started reading with one of Amazon's go-to e-readers. The big discounts on Kindle e-readers will be offered once the Prime Day sale kicks off. However, these are some Kindle Scribe and bundle deals you can take advantage of right now.

Kindle Scribe 16GB: $235 (31% off)

Amazon

We love the Kindle Scribe because in addition to serving as a full-featured e-reader and audiobook player, it can also be used as a digital notepad. It comes with a stylus and the ability to create custom-named digital notebooks that can contain any number of individual pages. Onto those virtual pages, you can add handwritten notes and drawings. These can then be viewed, edited, printed or shared with others.

One great feature of the Scribe is its e-ink display that's virtually glare-free and easy to read in any lighting situation. Plus, the e-reader's battery lasts for weeks between charges.

Plus as you're reading e-books, you can use the pen-shaped stylus to handwrite notes and highlight text.

Regularly $340, you can get the Kindle Scribe for just $235 with an Amazon Prime membership.

Kindle Essentials Bundle: $155 (8% off)



Amazon

This bundle nets you a 2022 edition Kindle without lock screen ads, plus a fabric cover and a power adapter -- all in black.

You get $15 off the bundle's normal price with this sale. It includes everything you need to start reading and enjoying digital books on your Kindle, including a trial subscription to Kindle Unlimited.

The cover is especially nice with this offer, as its magnetic closure means your Kindle's screen will be dutifully protected when the e-reader is not in use.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: $185 (save $20)

Amazon

This bundle includes a Kindle Paperwhite with a black fabric cover and power adapter. Much like the base Kindle bundle, you get all the starter goodies you need to get down to some serious reading (or audiobook/podcast listening).

You'll save $20 on this bundle, which includes the upgraded waterproof Kindle Paperwhite. It's similar to the vanilla Kindle, but this version is worth the upgrade for its added features, faster performance and better display.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: $238 (save $20)

Amazon

This bundle is another step up from the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials bundle option. It includes the Paperwhite Signature Edition in black, a protective case and a wireless charger that can also be used as a tabletop stand.

This edition also comes with 32GB of storage, meaning you have more space for additional books and audiobooks to devour on your own time. Again, in our roundup of the five best e-readers for 2024, this was selected as our top pick. This is the model we recommend to casual and avid readers alike. It too comes with a trial subscription to Kindle Unlimited.

What is Stuff Your Kindle Day?

Stuff Your Kindle Day is an event where tons of e-books are up for grabs for free or at discounted prices for a limited time. It's usually organized by authors, publishers and other reading communities (like TikTok's BookTok) to encourage people to read more or read specific authors, hence the nature of the name "stuff your Kindle." These events give you a chance to add a ton of new content to your device.

Here's the good news: You don't need an Amazon Prime account or Kindle Unlimited subscription to participate. You just need an Amazon account and a Kindle or a mobile device that can use the free Kindle app. Each book on sale will be available across author websites and other third-party sellers. You'll be able to follow each book's link to its Amazon listing, where it will be reduced to $0 or a small fee. There are typically many options, across all book genres, to choose from.

There are usually multiple dates for Stuff Your Kindle Day throughout the year. Earlier this year, romance, cozy mystery and witchy-themed books were up for grabs. Those won't be the only genres available for you to add to your Kindle, however. head over to Amazon's e-bookstore right now to discover some limited time Stuff Your Kindle Day titles you can snag right now.

Which Kindle models were on sale for Prime Day 2023?

Last year during Amazon Prime Day 2023, we saw a variety of deals across the board on the e-readers, including 22% off the Kindle Scribe, which at the time was the brand's latest e-reader.

Additionally, the 2022 Kindle was 25% off, with the Kindle Paperwhite seeing a 32% discount as well. Even the Kindle Oasis was marked down 20%, though it's since been discontinued and is no longer available. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature was even up for grabs at 26% off. Last but not least, the Kindle Kids release also saw a sale, where it was available for 33% off.

Essentially, all Kindle models saw a discount during Prime Day 2023. We can likely expect the same for this year.