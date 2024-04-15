CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

She stayed up late while you finished homework, and now it's time to let mom know you appreciate her with a thoughtful Mother's Day gift. From your own mom, who always knew just what to say and how to comfort you, to the mother of your own children, Mother's Day is the time to let all the moms in your life know how deeply appreciated they are.

If yours is the kind of mom who says "just get me a card" year after year, we suggest Mother's Day be the one time you don't heed Mom's advice. Sure, she'd be fine with a card, but Mom deserves so much more. That starts with you getting organized for Mother's Day 2024. Keep reading for everything you need to know to celebrate Mom this Mother's Day.

When is Mother's Day 2024?

Mother's Day 2024 is Sunday, May 12, 2024.

What's the most popular Mother's Day gift?

Flowers are one of the most popular Mother's Day gifts. Jewelry, clothes and beauty products are also terrific gift options for Mother's Day. What she really wants is time with her kids, but a gift helps make her day even more special.

The best Mother's Day gift ideas



Moms often don't ask for anything, which is even more reason to gift your mother or wife something terrific this Mother's Day. From flowers to jewelry to a killer beauty haul, Mom deserves the very best this year. Check out some of our picks for the best Mother's Day gifts.

Pottery Barn personalized picture frame

Pottery Barn

We think the best gifts are often those that are personalized to the recipient. That's why we love this personalized picture frame from Pottery Barn.



Constructed from aluminum alloy and velvet with a brass or silver finish, this stunning picture frame can be engraved with a sweet message dedicated to Mom. The frame fits a 5-inch x 7-inch photo.

Available at Pottery Barn, this frame costs $41, reduced from $59. Add a monogram or name for $11.

Brook & York Avery birthstone initial necklace



Brook & York

If you're looking for a sure thing of a gift for a new mom, look no further than personalized jewelry that represents her baby's birthstone or initial. Brook & York's Avery 14k gold-plated birthstone initial necklace measures 18 inches and features a mock-birthstone, cubic zirconia charm, hinge closure and an anti-tarnish barrier so her new bling always stays shiny.

This personalized necklace is $150 at Brook & York. The price includes free shipping.

Mark & Graham ribbon scalloped raffia tote



Mark & Graham

Get personal this Mother's Day with a personalized tote from Mark & Graham. The raffia tote features cloth handles that level up this bag from a functional bag to a stylish accessory. Terrific for vacation travel, a morning at the gym, a beach day or as the ultimate carry-all, this tote can be customized with an initial or monogram (up to three letters).

This bag is priced at $99 at Mark & Graham, plus $12.50 for personalization. Orders take seven to 10 days, but we suggest ordering at least two weeks in advance to get this Mother's Day gift shipped on time.

Shark heated comb + blow dyer brush with heat-resistant storage bag

Amazon

Less expensive than the Dyson Air Wrap and suitable for more hair types (in our humble opinion), the celebrity-loved Shark heated comb and blow dryer brush volumizes and styles hair, all in one handy tool.

Refresh bedhead, do a quick style change or elevate a ponytail with the Shark heated brush. Expect buttery-soft waves and finished ends.

This 4.1-star rated beauty tool can be purchased for Mother's Day at Amazon for $120. It comes with a heat-resistant storage bag.

BaubleBar classic 18k gold custom medallion necklace

BaubleBar

Customize this 18k gold medallion necklace for mom with her or her kids' initials. Add anywhere from two to four letters to this pendant, which features a cubic zirconia border and a cubic zirconia stone at the center.

This pendant is constructed from 18K gold-plated sterling silver. It can be customized at BaubleBar for $126, reduced from $158.











'Thank You, Mom' candle by Homesick Candles

Amazon/Homesick

The combined scents of bergamot, lavender and sage create a whole lot of thank you.

Homesick's candles are made in small batches and feature clever themes with a coordinating scent. The brand's Mother's Day candle, available at Amazon, combines the scent of fresh-cut flowers and the smell of breakfast cooking in the kitchen. The scent includes jasmine, sandalwood and lily.

Homesick's Mother's Day candle is $38.

What kind of flowers do people gift for Mother's Day?

Did you know the official flower of Mother's Day is the white carnation? That's because white carnations are said to symbolize motherhood. And while a bouquet of carnations is undoubtedly lovely, we can't think of a mom who'd complain about gorgeous roses or elegant peonies.

Check out our guide to the best online flower delivery services to find the perfect option for Mom.

Gift eternal roses from the Million Roses

The Million Roses

Elevate Mother's Day flowers from a temporary gift to one that becomes a statement gift for months and years to come.

Starting as low as $69, the Million Roses creates elegant gift boxes filled with long-lasting roses. The Million Roses flowers go through a special treatment process that allows them to keep their fresh-cut appearance for up to three years. They require no watering or special treatment. The stylish box comes in suede, metallic or other options.

We love the single long-lasting rose in a limited-edition box -- the spring colors are perfect for Mom. It's a clever gift that won't break the bank.

The Million Roses offers free Mother's Day delivery, but order now -- delivery slots will likely fill up.

Who started Mother's Day?

In 1908, three years after her own mother's death, social activist Anna Jarvis led a movement to commemorate mothers and create a Mother's Day. Jarvis held a memorial for her mother and all the moms of Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in her hometown of Grafton, WV. In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill making Jarvis' Mother's Day a national holiday.

Grammar sleuths are quick to note that Mother's Day celebrates mom in the singular not plural (that's Mother's Day, not Mothers' Day). That dates back to Jarvis, who wanted the holiday to be that of children celebrating their own mothers, not the concept of motherhood in general.

When is Father's Day 2024

Don't worry Dad, we won't forget you. Father's Day 2024 is Sunday, June 16, 2024.