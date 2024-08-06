The best 32-inch TVs for college dorms are small but mighty

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you've got a student heading back to campus this fall or you need to furnish a small bedroom, a high-quality 32-inch TV is the perfect addition to a compact living area. And you don't have to sacrifice picture quality or features when buying a smaller TV.

When shopping for a compact TV, you can look for the same features you would for a larger one. That includes a higher resolution to see every detail, HDR support for vibrant colors and contrast and smart TV options so you can use your favorite streaming apps. And you can't discount monitors, either. Some smaller monitors with an array of smart features make great TVs!

To save you some time when shopping for a back to school display, we've gone ahead and curated a list of 32-inch TVs. Browse picks from brands like Samsung, Amazon and more.

The best 32-inch TVs for dorms

Best 32-inch TV for dorms: Samsung Q60D QLED 4K TV

Looking for a great visual experience in a small package? This TV comes with a great-looking backlight system that can adapt to what's onscreen for a more realistic picture. It also offers great color thanks to its Quantum Dot tech that can serve up over a billion hues. That's why this is our favorite TV for dorms.

Its quantum processor can automatically upscale content into 4K, plus it can provide smooth, lag-free motion with reduced blur if you plan on watching a lot of sports or fast-paced shows. Object Tracking Sound Lite makes an immersive 3D surround sound experience as well with top channel audio that follows the on-screen movement. It's an interesting feature that not every TV comespacking .

You'll also love how small the unit is. Its AirSlim design means it can blend seamlessly into a dorm for a TV upgrade anyone can appreciate in a smaller space. With all these features, it's definitely worth the extra cash.

Best premium 32-inch TV for dorms: Samsung M8 smart monitor

The Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is technically not a TV, but who needs labels? It's a versatile option for any space-conscious setup, and it's just as good as any TV, with additional features that you'll be glad you have.

This smart monitor can be used as a TV or monitor and utilizes upscaling technology powered by the NQM AI Processor. That means it can turn content into near-4K quality for an even more crisp viewing experience. Its UHD resolution and HDR 10+ support mean beautiful colors and deep black shades as well, so whether you use it for TV, movies, gaming or even work, you've got a crystal clear picture that's more than easy on the eyes.

Plus, you can mount it or use its height-adjustable stand that tilts and pivots to make sure no matter where you have to put it in your small space, you get a great viewing angle. It even has a wide range of connectivity options, including USB-C, HDMI and USB-A ports so you can connect all the devices you need. Pair that with Samsung TV Plus for free streaming content and the Samsung Gaming Hub for gaming without a PC or console, and this is one monitor/TV hybrid that ticks all the boxes.

Best budget 32-inch TV for dorms: Amazon Fire TV 2-Series smart TV

Don't need anything special, and don't want to spend too much? This sleek and compact television is a good budget choice. Its 720p HD display with HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Audio support is great for bringing your favorite movies and shows to life for an affordable price.

With built-in Fire TV, you'll have access to TV and movies, video games and music by way of Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+, all from the comfort of your own home. Plus, you get a complimentary 6-month subscription to MGM+, with your purchase for even more goodies to surf through. It's all contained in the TV right out of the box.

It also features Alexa-based smart home capabilities. Use the included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote to navigate, get sports scores, control smart home devices and more. For less than $200, you can't beat this no-brainer of an addition to a dorm room.

Best streaming-based 32-inch TV for dorms: TCL S3 Class LED smart TV with Roku TV

If your student is going to be streaming a lot, this Roku TV is an excellent and affordable option that rivals any Fire TV. Its 1080p HD picture looks great on its edge-to-edge, bezel-less glass screen, and its backlighting means gorgeous colors and variety of hues.

It also offers fantastic picture performance with dynamic contrast as well as Game Mode, which minimizes input lag and latency. All of these things combine to make it a great streaming TV for smaller spaces. It's versatile enough to place in one area of a shared dorm, and pull double or triple duty.

It's all about connectivity beyond that. This TV comes equipped with three HDMI inputs, including one with ARC (audio return channel) for the best connection with set-top boxes, consoles and more. With built-in Roku TV, you get over 250 live TV channels as well as all your favorite streaming platforms.

Best simple 32-inch TV for dorms: Insignia F20 Series HD TV

Don't want anything special, just a small TV that your favorite student (or you) can watch things on? Don't buy the latest and greatest in TV tech. You can still have a great experience with this 720p HD display that's even under $100. It offer a crisp, colorful picture that's surprisingly bright and clear, even at this low price point. Best of all, it won't matter if this TV falls over, comes unmounted, or otherwise gets trash with its sub-$100 price point.

With its included voice remote, you can control the TV with voice commands, search across apps, switch inputs and ask Alexa to find and launch their favorite content. Its Fire TV experience means access to plenty of content, apps and Alexa skills as well so when college gets boring, there's always something to watch, at least.

This TV also supports Apple AirPlay, so your student can share content to the TV from other devices with just the touch of a button. And with HDMI ARC support, you can connect a compatible soundbar to streamline the setup process and keep that dorm room clutter-free.