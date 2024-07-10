Our top early Amazon Prime Day streaming deal: Get a Fire TV Stick Max for 42% off

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon has an exciting early Prime Day deal on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Normally priced at $60, Prime members can now pick up this 4.6-star-rated streaming stick for just $35. That's 42% off.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is an easy way to enhance your TV-watching experience. It allows you to stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes from popular services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+ and more.

With the Alexa voice remote, you can effortlessly launch shows or adjust settings without lifting a finger. This device is truly plug-and-play. And at just $35, it's an unbeatable bargain.

Note that this deal is for Prime members only, so be sure to sign up for a free trial if you aren't already a member.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device: $35 (save 42%)



The Fire TV Stick 4K Max provides rapid app launch and smooth navigation. With 16GB of storage, it offers double the space of the Fire TV Stick 4K, allowing for apps and downloads.

This upgraded device supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio for high-quality streaming. You can even add in a pair of Echo speakers for a complete Alexa Home Theater experience.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also allows you to display over 2,000 pieces of art and photography while Alexa integration lets you control compatible devices, check the weather, control the lights in your home and more with your voice.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max typically lists for $60. Grab it for $35 at Amazon while you can.

