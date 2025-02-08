What time does the Super Bowl start and end? Key times for today's big game

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Chiefs, Eagles to face off in Super Bowl

You may know that the kickoff for the 2025 Super Bowl will be held today, but do you know what time it will start and end? With a game as anticipated as this, knowing where and when to watch is critical.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a highly anticipated Super Bowl match-up at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9. The Chiefs enter the contest following a Jan. 26 win over the Buffalo Bills. That came a few hours after the Eagles punched their ticket to the Super Bowl with a comprehensive win over the Washington Commanders.

But while millions of fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the big game, some may not know exactly when the Super Bowl will start and end.

Below, we'll break down everything you need to know about the Super Bowl schedule, from kickoff to the very end of 2025's big game.

What time does pre-game Super Bowl 2025 coverage start?

The pre-game coverage for this year's Super Bowl will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. According to Fox Sports, both Fox NFL Sunday and FOX NFL Kickoff will combine to provide five and half hours of pregame coverage, analysis and predictions. Curt Menefee is set to host the special edition broadcast heading into the game.

What time is the Super Bowl kickoff?

Kickoff for the game is set for approximately 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on Fox, Tubi, Fubo and the platforms detailed below.

What time does the Super Bowl halftime show start?

The Super Bowl halftime show is expected to begin sometime between 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET, according to Fox Sports. This is just an approximate time range, however, based on the average game lasting around three to four hours, so stay tuned to the progress of the game. Kendrick Lamar will headline this year's show.

How long does the Super Bowl game usually last?

The length of the big game will largely depend on what happens (and doesn't happen) on the field. However, according to Sports Illustrated, the average game length for Super Bowls played from 2004 to 2024 was 3 hours and 38 minutes. If that average holds for 2025, viewers can expect the game to conclude around 10:08 p.m. ET.

