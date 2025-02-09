We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Most football fans are well aware that Super Bowl LIX is happening today, Sunday, Feb. 9, but do you know exactly where and when to watch it live? With millions of fans tuning in, it's essential to make sure you have the right channel and streaming options set up — especially if you're hosting friends and family for the biggest game of the year.

Super Bowl 2025 will feature the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a highly anticipated showdown at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Chiefs secured their spot in the big game after a thrilling AFC Championship win against the Buffalo Bills, while the Eagles dominated the Washington Commanders to claim the NFC title.

Below, we break down all the details on where to watch Super Bowl 2025 and how to stream it without cable so you don't miss a moment of this year's big game.

Where you can watch the 2025 Super Bowl live today

Fans have multiple options to watch Super Bowl LIX live. The game will be broadcast nationally on Fox. For the first time, Tubi, Fox's free streaming platform, will also stream the Super Bowl live. The game will also be available to stream on Fubo.

If you want a flexible streaming option without long-term commitments, Fubo is a great choice for watching Super Bowl LIX and all the other NFL games. This service provides extensive sports coverage, including live broadcasts on Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. Plus, football fans can enjoy college games with access to major NCAA sports channels, making it a go-to platform for all things football.

What channel will the Super Bowl air on?

The English-language broadcast of the Super Bowl LIX will air on Fox. For Spanish-speaking viewers, Fox Deportes and Telemundo will provide coverage.

You can catch Super Bowl 2025, along with other major sporting events, by subscribing to Sling TV. With the Orange + Blue package, you'll have access to Fox, NBC, ABC and ESPN, making it easy to watch both local and nationally televised NFL games. This plan includes 46 channels and comes with 50 hours of DVR storage, so you can record games and rewatch your favorite moments without worrying about running out of space.

Watch the Super Bowl on Sling.

Can you watch the 2025 Super Bowl for free?

You can watch the Super Bowl for free this year. Fox's free streaming service, Tubi, will stream the game live without any subscription fees. The game is also available to stream on Fubo. Additionally, viewers with an over-the-air antenna can access the Fox broadcast for free, provided they are within the station's broadcast range.

Can you stream the 2025 Super Bowl without cable?

You don't need to be a cable subscriber to watch the 2025 Super Bowl. In addition to Tubi, several streaming services offer access to Fox, including:

DirecTV Stream : Offers Fox in its channel lineup

: Offers Fox in its channel lineup FuboTV : Provides Fox as part of its streaming service

: Provides Fox as part of its streaming service Hulu + Live TV : Includes Fox in its offerings

: Includes Fox in its offerings Sling TV : Offers Fox in select markets

: Offers Fox in select markets YouTube TV: Provides Fox in its channel lineup

Please note that these services may require a subscription, but many offer free trials for new users.

What time will the Super Bowl start airing?

The big game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET. Pre-game coverage for Super Bowl LIX begins at 1 p.m. ET, with analysis, interviews and special features leading up to the main event.

The Super Bowl 2025 halftime show is expected to start between 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET, depending on how long the first half of the game lasts. This year, the halftime show will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, with special guest SZA joining him on stage. This will be Lamar's second time performing at a Super Bowl halftime show.

If you're looking for a way to watch Super Bowl 2025 this year, Fubo delivers comprehensive NFL coverage without long-term commitments. The streaming platform carries all major networks broadcasting NFL games — Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network — plus college football channels, making it a complete solution for football fans.

Watch Super Bowl 2025 on Fubo.

All the ways to watch the Super Bowl 2025

Television: Fox (English), Fox Deportes and Telemundo (Spanish)

Fox (English), Fox Deportes and Telemundo (Spanish) Free Streaming: Tubi

Tubi Subscription-Based Streaming: DirecTV Stream FuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV NFL+ YouTube TV

Over-the-Air: Using an antenna to receive local Fox broadcasts

Be sure to confirm Fox availability on your chosen streaming platform and check for any free trial offers if you're signing up for a new subscription.

One of the best ways to watch football is Hulu + Live TV, which packs 90+ channels including NFL coverage through Fox and comprehensive football programming from preseason matches to analysis shows. The bundle includes ESPN+ and Disney+, offering entertainment options for the entire family.

Find out more about your Hulu viewing options here.