This popular DeWalt oscillating tool kit is 39% off at Amazon ahead of Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Looking for the perfect tool to tackle your summer projects with ease? Amazon has slashed the price of the popular DeWalt 20V Max XR oscillator tool kit by 39% as part of its early Prime Day sale. Normally priced at $269, this little beauty is just $164. With the right attachments, this handy tool set can be used to cut, sand or polish areas that are typically difficult to reach using a traditional rotary tool.

It offers a three-speed selector and a brushless motor that delivers up to 57% more run time over a brushed motor. You also get a dual-grip and variable-speed trigger that gives you full control. What's convenient about this model is that it comes with a universal accessories adapter, so you can use it with accessories from other brands, too. And thanks to the quick-change accessory system, you can swap blades and attachments on the fly and without a wrench. Plus, you'll clearly see the job at hand and your work surface, thanks to a built-in LED light.

The DeWalt rechargeable battery that comes with this oscillating tool kit is the same one that's used by more than 300 other DeWalt power tools. Included in this bundle is the XR brushless oscillating multi-tool, one 20V max lithium battery pack, a battery charger, one wood cutting blade, 25 sheets of sandpaper, wood with nails blade, an accessory storage box and a universal accessory adapter. You even get a bright yellow DeWalt bag to conveniently store everything.

Thinking about becoming a Prime member? We've got all your Prime Day 2024 answers covered — plus early Amazon deals you can snag right now on home, fitness gear, tech and more.