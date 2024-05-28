Best home security companies of 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Woman activating the alarm while leaving her smart home. andresr via Getty Images

If you're interested in signing up with a home-security company in 2024, you may feel a bit overwhelmed. Is a long-term contract the right move for you? Should you go the DIY route, installing doorbell cameras and the like, or opt to get a service professionally installed? There are so many options when it comes to home security companies that you may have no idea where to start -- and that's where we come in.

Some factors are more important than others, making it easy to get started with what's most important to you.

"The best security system for your living situation may depend on a few factors, including cost, features, comprehensiveness and installation process," security professional and co-founder of Security Guards Only Tim Reinemo told CBS Essentials.

Start with your home security requirements: if you're looking for a straightforward, budget-friendly way to monitor your front door, you can save a lot by investing in the top-selling Ring video doorbell, for example.

For everything else, we here at CBS Essentials spoke with experts to come up with a list of the best home security companies that will match your security needs -- and are well worth your time and money.

Read on for the best home security companies in 2024 according to experts and customer reviews. There are both DIY-hybrid and professionally installed options to shop ahead.

Best home security companies in 2024

Here's a quick look at the best home security companies in 2024.

Industry leader: ADT

Most affordable: Ring

Professional installation: Vivint

Best professional monitoring: SimpliSafe

No contract needed: Scout



Industry leader : ADT

ADT

If you want both full-service and DIY options, ADT may be the pick for you. You can install an ADT system on your own, or have someone come out to do it for you (which costs around $150). Note that many options do require a contract, unlike the services offered by Ring, Scout and SimpliSafe.

"ADT is a leader in North America for professional home security systems," Reinemo says. "They do both self and professional monitoring. They have an app and even offer a money-back guarantee. Having been an industry leader for so long, ADT will be a safe bet if you are willing to pay more than some other, less comprehensive systems costs."

ADT prices start at $599 (or $9.98 monthly for 60 months) for equipment and installation, and the monitoring starts at $45.99 per month. They have a live chat option if you run into any trouble.

If you want a security system that's tailored very specifically to your home, ADT is a top choice.

"This service offers bespoke security solutions, including advanced video surveillance, smart home automation and 24/7 professional monitoring," Toney Greer, CEO and founder of The Royal Society, a security and concierge management company, told CBS Essentials.

Right now, customers can save a whopping 50% off a new ADT system with a pro monitoring plan thanks to ADT's ongoing Memorial Day sale event.

Pros

The company is a longtime industry leader.

ADT offers lots of options when it comes to a DIY or professional approach.

There's a money-back guarantee.

Cons

Many options require a contract if you're worried about committing.

The system, while comprehensive, might be costlier than your budget will allow.



Most affordable : Ring

Ring

If you're looking for a more affordable, semi-DIY approach, try Ring. Purchase your own home security equipment, like the options below, and install your security cameras and other gadgets exactly where you want them, unlike with ADT and Vivint.

Then you can subscribe to Ring Protect (starting at $3.99 a month) to opt in to professional monitoring. You can subscribe to a Ring Protect plan separately to receive mobile notifications when your system is triggered; change your alarm modes; and monitor your Ring devices through the Ring app.

The more involved Ring Protect Pro Plan offers 24/7 emergency police, fire and medical response; keeps your Ring alarm online during a power outage; and more. There are no contracts required with Ring, and you can call or chat for tech support. The company, owned by Amazon, has had some privacy concerns.

Pros

Ring can be a more affordable option.

There are no contracts with Ring.

Cons

You may not want to deal with self-installation.

"One of the downsides to Ring -- owned by Amazon -- as a company is the privacy concerns they have had in the past with hackers who have gained access to homeowners' systems and employees who had too much access," Reinemo says. "Nonetheless, updates to Ring's privacy policies amidst the different scandals have allowed many homeowners to continue to trust the product."



Budget-friendly video surveillance : Ring video doorbell

Amazon

"Ring doorbell cameras use Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity to allow homeowners to stream audio and visual footage to their smartphones and Amazon Alexa or Google Assistants," Reinemo says. "The fact that it is a do-it-yourself installation appeals to many as a more cost-effective option."

This doorbell takes 1080p HD video footage (including night vision) and lets you hear and speak to anyone at your door from your phone, tablet or computer. You can power it with its built-in rechargeable battery, or connect it to your existing doorbell wires for consistent power. Find this doorbell in two colors. Pair it with a Ring Protect subscription.

The Ring video doorbell is available today at Amazon for $100, but shoppers who trade in another qualifying home security device can save 20% off the list price.

Best DIY security system: Ring alarm 14-piece kit



Amazon

Pair your Ring doorbell with this 14-piece alarm kit that's a great fit for two- to four-bedroom homes. It comes with one base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors and one range extender. The keypads can arm and disarm your alarm, and its contact sensors can sense when doors or windows open.

Again, you have to subscribe to a Ring Protect plan separately. But it's worth it: The Ring app helps you monitor all those devices above, and lets you know, via your mobile device, if a device has been triggered. If you want more help than that, you have the option: The Ring Protect Pro Plan offers 24/7 emergency police, fire and medical response, and you don't have to worry about your Ring alarm staying online during a power outage.

Complete your home security setup today by purchasing this collection available from Amazon for $330 below.

Best professional installation : Vivint

Vivint

"Vivint is another popular company that is known for quality equipment," Reinemo says. "Homeowners can self-monitor or outsource their livestream monitoring."

Vivint offers outdoor security cameras, a doorbell camera, smart locks, lighting and security sensors. The systems are customized to your home, and the company can come install them, unlike with Ring, SimpliSafe and Scout.

They don't require a contract if you pay for your security equipment upfront. Then you'll have to pay for monitoring each month. Monthly service starts at $30 a month, not including the price of equipment. The equipment cost starts at $599, and financing is available. You can call or chat for tech support.

Pros

You get the option to self-monitor or hire professional monitoring.

It doesn't require a contract if you pay for your security equipment upfront. Then you'll only have to pay for monitoring each month.



Con

Their professional monitoring can be expensive, according to Reinemo.

Best professional monitoring services : SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe has a variety of systems you can buy for your home, like the one featured below. Choose how many components you want in your system. The size of each system featured lands somewhere in the middle of industry standards, with eight pieces.

SimpliSafe can be more affordable, thanks to its self-installation (unlike with ADT and Vivint) and variety of options, and you don't need a contract. Sign up for professional monitoring separately (starting at $20 a month). You can call or chat for tech support.

Pros

SimpliSafe can be more affordable.

There are no contracts with this option.

Con

You may not want to deal with self-installation.

Affordable professional monitoring: SimpliSafe eight-piece wireless home security system

Amazon

"SimpliSafe offers affordable and customizable DIY systems with professional monitoring options and no long-term contracts," Greer says.

This eight-piece system comes with a base station and sensors to protect windows, doors and cabinets. The sensors detect motion within 30 feet and have a 90-degree field of view. They have a 24-hour battery and cellular backup so you stay protected even if you lose power or Wi-Fi.

Customers with a business account can save 30% when purchasing this SimpliSafe home security system.

This home security package is currently 30% off on Amazon.

Best contract-free option : Scout

Scout

Scout sells customizable home security systems that start at about $229. They require self-installation, unlike with ADT and Vivint. Choose motion sensors, cameras, water sensors and more. The system comes with a smart home hub that sounds a siren and notifies your computer or smartphone when there is trouble. You can even auto-alert people you trust when you're out of reach.

Or you can opt for professional monitoring, and the system stays up and running even if your internet is out. No annual contract is necessary, but you still have to pay, even for self-monitoring, at $9.99 per month. You can call or email for tech support.

Pros

Scout offers leak sensors and glass break sensors for added peace of mind.

No contracts are necessary.

You can auto-alert those you trust when you're out of reach.

Cons

You may not want to deal with self-installation if you're not big on tech.

You still have to pay for self-monitoring ($9.99/month).

How can you pick a home security company you can trust?

"The biggest thing is to do your research and take the time to read the fine print," Reinemo says. "For example, the multiple scandals with Ring security systems that have surfaced over the past few years. All of the information about how these companies operate is easily accessible, and you can decide how lax you are willing to be about data and privacy concerns that may arise around what footage is captured on your property.

"Ultimately, even with a data breach such as the ones in the past, you may still gain a lot of benefits from the security system being implemented, such as catching an intruder, knowing when your kids are home or even simple conveniences such as tracking package deliveries."

Which home security system has the best customer service?



When you're comparing devices and plan details to find the right home security solution for your home, it can be easy to overlook one key thing: customer service. You deserve a reliable home security company that has your back 24/7 and provides a hassle-free experience should you need to call for help or information.

So which home security company has the best reputation when it comes to customer service? ADT is our top recommendation thanks to positive customer reviews and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). While your customer service experience may differ depending on your location, ADT has some of the most reliable dealers and customer support staff.

While hours of operation can vary from one location to the next, ADT emergency lines are staffed around the clock to provide customers with prompt guidance and support when necessary.

How we chose these home security companies

When picking the best home security companies of 2024, we considered a number of important factors. For a closer look at how we review products and services, here's what we prioritized while analyzing home security companies:

Customer reviews: We combed through verified customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to ensure they were consistently pleased with these companies.

We combed through verified customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to ensure they were consistently pleased with these companies. Expert recommendations: We spoke with security professional and co-founder of Security Guards Only Tim Reinemo and CEO and founder of The Royal Society Toney Greer for their thoughts on home security companies.

We spoke with security professional and co-founder of Security Guards Only Tim Reinemo and CEO and founder of The Royal Society Toney Greer for their thoughts on home security companies. Star rating: All of these products have a four-star rating or higher.

All of these products have a four-star rating or higher. Your needs: We picked home security companies for a variety of budgets and needs, such as DIY versus professionally installed options.