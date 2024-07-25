Baltimore native Malik Hamm excited to play for hometown team

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore native Malik Hamm is back with the Ravens and shares what it means to him to play for his hometown team after spending last season on injured reserve.

"Playing for the Ravens is something I've dreamed of my entire life," said Hamm, a second-year linebacker from Baltimore, who grew up a Ravens fan.

Hamm made the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie but was placed on injured reserve after suffering a preseason injury.

Now healthy, Hamm is excited to continue living out his dream.

"I used to look at these guys on TV," Hamm said.

Hamm's family has deep ties to Baltimore.

His grandfather Leonard Hamm was a Baltimore City Police commissioner, and his father, Akil Hamm, retired from City School Police last December.

Hamm, who played high school football at Baltimore City College, said his family gathers every week to watch the Ravens.

A picture shared by media partner The Baltimore Banner shows Hamm posing with the MVP trophy after leading City College to a win over rival Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.

As a defensive lineman for Lafayette, Hamm was named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year twice before making the Ravens' roster in 2023.

He described the accomplishment as a dream come true.

"Imagine you dreamed of something your whole life and one day it just happened and you put in a lot of work for that," Hamm said. "That's how I feel. It's an amazing feeling."

Hamm was finding his groove last season, recording a sack and a forced fumble in the preseason, before suffering an ankle injury.

"I tried to put my best step forward," Hamm said. "When you get hurt, at the end of the day, you've got to control what you can control."

Hamm's attitude and effort have stood out.

Ravens first-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr praised him as one of the hardest workers on the team.

"He looks like he picked up where he left off last year," Orr said. "He looks explosive, he looks strong. I'm excited to see him once we put the pads on next practice and then in the preseason games. Malik Hamm, he's a real dude."

Head coach John Harbaugh is also excited about Hamm.

"I can't wait to see him out there in games," Harbaugh said. "He's a guy that we really liked last year. He's healthy. He looks strong to me. Another guy that we are excited to see. He looks good."

In his second training camp with the Ravens, Hamm aims to contribute to this year's team however he can.

"You grow up, you see guys like Ed Reed, Ray Lewis, Terrell Suggs, you know?" Hamm said. "You just want to continue the legacy and keep raising the standard every day no matter if it is a practice or a game."

