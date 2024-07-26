Watch CBS News
No practice for Lamar Jackson Friday due to illness

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will not practice Friday due to an illness, and is undergoing an evaluation from the Ravens medical team, the team announced Friday.

Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP, missed the first three training camp sessions because he was sick.

"He had previously practiced for several days before the full squad of veterans reported to camp. Quarterbacks and injured veterans joined rookies at camp on July 15," the Ravens said in a statement.

Veteran backup Josh Johnson has been in charge of the first-team offense, with rookies Devin Leary and Emory Jones following.

