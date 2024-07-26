Maryland Weather: Exceptional weekend in store

Partly cloudy and pleasant Friday, temperatures in the mid to upper 80s

Partly cloudy and pleasant Friday, temperatures in the mid to upper 80s

Partly cloudy and pleasant Friday, temperatures in the mid to upper 80s

BALTIMORE -- Humidity levels dropped overnight, leaving us with a refreshing Friday morning.

Your out the door numbers are in the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

We are wrapping up the work week on a fabulous note! We'll have a mix of sun and clouds, a northerly breeze, and highs in the middle to upper 80s.

We'll continue with the lovely weather right on through the weekend. Go ahead and make outdoor plans! Both days feature solid sunshine and highs near 90°. Humidity levels over the weekend will stay nice and low.

Monday will be a transition day with increasing humidity and the chance for a few showers later in the day, mainly well west of Baltimore. Highs on Monday climb into the lower 90s.

Tuesday through Thursday will be tropical in terms of humidity with some drenching afternoon and evening thunderstorms in some places. These will be of the hit or miss variety. Highs will be in the lower 90s, however, it will feel hotter with the high humidity.