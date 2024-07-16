Small plane crashes in Maryland river, multiple agencies respond

BALTIMORE -- A plane crashed Tuesday morning in a river on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, have responded to the crash, Maryland State Police said around 11 a.m.

A helicopter view of the Tred Avon River near Easton shows multiple boats converging around what appears to be the tail of an airplane.

Data from FlightAware indicates the plane took off from Fort Meade in Odenton around 9 a.m. and stopped around 30 minutes later over the water near Easton.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a social media post the plane had one person on board. No injuries have been reported.

According to public records, the plane is a 10-seater 1973 Cessna 402B owned by the University Research Foundation.

Based in Greenbelt, the foundation is the home of the Maryland Advanced Development Laboratory, which, according to its website, focuses on laboratory and prototype activities in:

Aviation

Computer Science

Atmospheric Physics

Electro-Optics

Digital Cartography

Radar and Infrared Sensor Technology

and Atmospheric Sampling

This is a developing story and will be updated.