Zeke Cohen and Emmanuel Digman go head-to-head for Baltimore City Council President

BALTIMORE-- With election day almost here, all eyes are on local and national races, including the seat for Baltimore City Council President.

The nominees are Republican Emmanuel Digman and Democrat Zeke Cohen. The two candidates are going head-to-head for city council's top spot.

Zeke Cohen (D)

Cohen launched his campaign in March, challenging Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby and Shannon Sneed. He said he believed the city's existing leaders were "impeding" Baltimore's progress and growth.

Cohen defeated Mosby in the primary election in May.

WJZ caught back up with Cohen outside of City Hall ahead of Election Day.

"We know our challenges; we know our issues with violence, with economic inequality. We know all that has been in our past, but this is a moment for our city to move forward," said Cohen, the democratic nominee for Baltimore City Council President.

Cohen currently represents Baltimore's District 1. If elected as council president, he wants to focus on three areas: city services, schools, and public safety.

"We have to get the basics right and then we have to do some very big in these next couple years," Cohen explained.

"All of Baltimore deserves to thrive. All of Baltimore deserves great economic development, deserves to have schools that are being rebuilt, and deserves to have safety and security."

The former Baltimore City school teacher wants to see more collaboration and accountability between agencies like the Department of Public Works and the Department of Juvenile Services.

"We are going to make sure that we are supporting the work force and that we are holding the leadership of our agencies fully accountable," said Cohen.

Cohen also spoke out about addressing the rise of car thefts in Baltimore City, an issue that city and state leaders are still working to solve.

Emmanuel Digman (R)

WJZ did reach out to Digman multiple times, but as of this report we have not heard back.

According to Digman's campaign website, he lists his background in political activism, community service and his commitment to "a real revitalization of Baltimore City from the top down."

Digman is a military veteran and has been a member of the Baltimore City Republican Central Committee since May 2023. His campaign website states he stands for God, Family, Country and Baltimore.

Digman and Cohen both have one thing in common: They want to build a better Charm City.

"We have all of the assets. It is time for us to put it together and become that great American comeback story that every resident who lives here deserves," said Cohen.

You can find the address of your local board of elections by county here.

Election Day is November 5.

For additional general information on voting in Maryland, visit our election guide.