WJZ's voters guide for the 2024 general election

BALTIMORE -- Super Tuesday is a day away, and many states are getting ready to vote in the primary elections.

The 2024 presidential primary elections take place in all 50 states and territories between January and June

While Maryland's primary elections are not until May, WJZ is getting you prepared to vote.

Here's a comprehensive guide to voting in Maryland.

How can I register to vote?

You can register to vote online, by mail, or in person.

Registration instructions are available on the Maryland State Board of Elections website.

Voter Registration Deadlines

Online registration deadline: 21 days before Election Day

Register by mail deadline: Must be postmarked 21 days before Election Day

In person registration deadline: Available up to and including on Election Day by 5:00 p.m.

You can check your voter registration status here.

What deadlines do I need to know about?



Maryland Primaries

Both the Maryland Presidential Primary, and the Maryland State Primary will take place on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Requesting an absentee ballot



If you want to receive your ballot by mail, your request must be made by Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

If you submitted your ballot request by mail, but want to receive your ballot online, your request must be submitted by Friday, May 10 at 11:59 p.m.

If you submitted your ballot request online, and want to receive your ballot online, you must submit your request by Friday, May 10 at 5:00 p.m.

You can request an absentee ballot online here.

Submitting your absentee ballot



Completed ballots must be delivered by hand or by mail.

If you're submitting your ballot by mail, it must be postmarked on or before Mary 14. Your ballot must be received by your local board of elections by 10 a.m. on May 24.

You can find your local board of elections here.

You can also submit your ballot by taking it to a drop box. When you receive your ballot, you will also receive a list of ballot drop box locations in your county.

If you're hand-delivering your ballot, you must deliver it to your local board of elections by 8:00 p.m. on May 14.

Early Voting Dates



Early voting is available from Thursday, May 2, 2024, to Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Other Voting Tips

Keep an eye on Maryland's key races