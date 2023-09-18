Baltimore City councilman Zeke Cohen calls for hearing to address car thefts

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore city councilman is trying to get the conversation going on car thefts, to try and create real solutions to tackle the problem.

At Monday's city council meeting, Zeke Cohen plans to introduce a resolution that would invite a number of city and state agencies to discuss the issue.

Some of those on the invite list are the Baltimore Police Department, the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE), Baltimore City's State's Attorney's Office, the Maryland Attorney General's Office, as well as the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.

So far this year, according to police data, there have been around 7,700 car thefts in the city. 311 of them happened in the last week.

These thefts can result in other, more violent crimes.

"It can quickly escalate, it can quickly turn violent. The sheer numbers are just staggering. We're seeing so many of this car thefts in all neighborhoods in Baltimore and, unfortunately, throughout the region, throughout the country," Cohen said.

Exactly one month ago, that kind of escalation happened right in Cohen's district. In Canton, Darrell Benner, 57, was shot and killed trying to help his nephew Jeffrey Tyree.

Tyree had just been carjacked.

"[This] kid was trying to hop up in my car and as he started, my uncle ran out," Tyree recounted at a vigil for Benner in August. "When he ran out I started hearing all the shots."

Cohen said police tell him auto thefts are up more than 200% from last year. A social media trend exploiting security flaws in Kias and Hyundais helped inflate those numbers.

While things like steering wheel locks have helped some feel secure, Cohen said there's still too many who don't feel safe.

"I hear a lot from my constituents, look, I love this place, Baltimore is an incredible city and to me it is right on the verge of a renaissance," Cohen said. "But, dealing with constant car thefts, dealing with daily quality of life issues -- it wears people down."

It's not clear exactly when a hearing on car thefts will be scheduled. All Cohen would say is it'd be as soon as possible.