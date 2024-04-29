Baltimore City Council President candidates share platforms ahead of primary elections

BALTIMORE - When Baltimore City voters go to the polls on primary election day, they will have to choose between three candidates to become the Democratic candidate in the City Council president race.

Incumbent Nick Mosby is hoping to hold on to his seat as two challengers make a go for the office.

Mosby, Councilman Zeke Cohen and Shannon Sneed have their names on the ballot with early voting in Maryland set to begin on May 2.

Primary election day is on May 14.

Here's a guide for what you need to know about the election and the races to watch in Baltimore and statewide.

Zeke Cohen: 'Baltimore deserves better'

Cohen is hoping to ascend to the top spot on the council.

"Baltimore deserves better when it comes to city services," Cohen said.

The former Baltimore City school teacher and nonprofit CEO was first elected to the Baltimore City Council in 2016.

He's throwing his hat into the race for council president because he wants to bring more to Baltimoreans.

"We pay double the property taxes as our neighbors right down the road in Baltimore County and we do not get the same services," Cohen said.

Cohen highlighted work the he's done to transform underserved communities in his district.

"To make sure that no part of our district has been left behind and that's what I want to take to the rest of the city, is that we cannot continue to have thriving areas that are just blocks away from areas of deterioration," Cohen said.

Mosby vies to remain the council president

A poll conducted by our media partner The Baltimore Banner and Goucher College shows Cohen is leading opponent and current City Council President Nick Mosby by just four points.

"The past three years we've taken a step in the right direction and I want to continue to do the work," Mosby said.

The Baltimore native is trying to win his second term in office.

Mosby was first elected to the council in 2011 and did a stint in the Maryland House of Delegates before taking over as council president.

"I think that's what sets me apart from my opponents," Mosby said. "When you look at their collective political experience, legislative record, successes in comparison to mine, theirs pales in comparison to mine."

But, in the months leading up to the election, Mosby and his family have been under scrutiny due to his ex-wife's legal troubles.

Marilyn Mosby, the former Baltimore City State's Attorney, had back-to-back federal trials for lying on a mortgage application. The trials put a spotlight on Mosby's financial troubles and struggles in their marriage.

"It's not a secret the level of adversary my family has been through, not just as a husband at the time, but also as a father and those challenges," Nick Mosby said. "The one thing I tell folks is every single day I got up, I did my job and I did my job at an exceptional level."

Mosby says with all of the distractions, he was still able to lead the council through several historic pieces of legislation, including bringing the Baltimore Police Department under local control and passing an inclusionary housing bill.

Shannon Sneed: 'We need a change in Baltimore'

Sneed, the third candidate, made a late entry into the race. She filed for City Council President last October.

"We just want to make sure that we have the correct leadership," Sneed said.

WJZ interviewed Sneed as supporters held a prayer rally for her.

According to polls, Sneed trails her opponents with 17% of the vote.

"It's going to be a tight race but the people know what I've done for Baltimore City and they know that they want a woman who will make a difference in Baltimore City," Sneed said.

Sneed represented Baltimore's 13th district from 2016 to 2020 and most recently ran for Lt. Governor alongside Tom Perez.

As a councilwoman, Sneed passed legislation to supporting workers rights, including working mothers.

If elected council president, education and public safety will be top priority.

"We need change in Baltimore City," Sneed said. "We need someone that going to focused on the issues of Baltimore City and solving those."

Whoever wins this race will face off against the sole Republican running for the city council seat, Emmanuel Digman, in November.