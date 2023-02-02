Woman indicted in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder

BALTIMORE — A grand jury has indicted April Gaskins for her alleged role in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder by a 9-year-old boy on August 6, 2022, Baltimore's City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said Thursday.

"This is an incredibly difficult case given the victim's age and the circumstances surrounding her death," State's Attorney Bates said. "While I cannot discuss the details of an open and pending case, it is evident that the grand jury's decision exemplifies how gun violence is of the utmost importance in our city."

Gaskins has been indicted on charges of reckless endangerment, and failure to secure a firearm with an unsupervised minor, the Sate's Attorney's office said.

"This indictment sends a strong message that we will hold accountable those who do not practice responsible gun ownership and secure their firearms.," Commissioner Michael Harrison said. We must reinforce safe and secure firearm storage to ensure that these firearms do not end up in the hands of our young people or those wanting to use firearms to perpetuate violence in our city,"

Previous Coverage:

The shooting death of happened in the 600-block of Linnard Street in Edmondson Village. Witnesses told investigators that the 9-year-old boy was playing with a loaded handgun on a porch, when it accidentally fired.

The gun, however, was allegedly registered to Gaskins, the 9-year-old boy's grandmother. Authorities said she worked as an armed security guard.