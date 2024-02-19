Woman charged after road rage shooting, then shooting with off-duty officer in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old woman has been charged after a road rage shooting that led to an exchange of gunfire with an off-duty officer in Downtown Baltimore over the weekend, police said.

Teneshia Pollock, of Baltimore, is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder along with related assault and handgun offenses, according to online court records.

The incident happened Saturday around 3:30 p.m., police said, when Pollock shot at another driver at the 100 block of East Redwood Street. The victim was grazed in the head.

Pollock then fled to the 400 block of East Baltimore Street, where she fired at an off-duty officer, police said. It wasn't immediately clear what precipitated the shooting.

The officer returned fire at Pollock, but neither of them were struck. Pollock was then arrested by responding officers.

The Baltimore Police Special Investigation Response Team and homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.