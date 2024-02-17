Off-duty officer exchanges gunfire with woman involved in road rage shooting

BALTIMORE - An off-duty police officer exchanged gunfire with a woman who was involved in a road rage shooting Saturday afternoon in downtown Baltimore, police said.

A woman fired a shot at another driver during a road rage incident on East Redwood Street before pulling the trigger on an off-duty officer, authorities said.

The off-duty officer then returned fire.

Neither the officer or the woman were shot.

Police said patrol units responded and arrested the 35-year-old woman.

Less than a half-mile away, and 15 minutes earlier, a man was seriously injured in a shooting in the 200 block of Marion Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.