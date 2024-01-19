WJZ's panel of experts delivers Ravens playoff predictions

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens are playoff veterans facing a Houston team with a rookie quarterback and a rookie head coach. A loss for Baltimore would be unthinkable.

Steve Huber, the host of Huber in the Morning, which airs on 100.7 The Bay, said he was psyched for the game.

The Houston Texans will take the field and square off against the Ravens for the second time this season.

The first time they played the Ravens "it ended worse than the Planet of the Apes reboot with Mark Whalberg back in 2001," he said.

That game, they took a 9-25 loss and Huber said he expects to see similar results on Saturday. The Ravens will win 30-17, Huber said.

Former wide receiver Qadry Ismail said the Texans showed out against the Cleveland Browns and shouldn't be underestimated.

He predicts that the Ravens will pummel the Texans 30-14.

WJZ anchor Rick Ritter said the game is likely going to start out closer than people think.

"The Ravens are going to have to shake off a little rust on offense," he said.

Houston has some weaknesses, though, and the Ravens will likely exploit them, Ritter said.

Ritter expect the Ravens to win 27-17.

WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano expects the Ravens to win by a wider margin: 30-13.

"Tomorrow's win is going to be the start of another Ravens Super Bowl run," he said.