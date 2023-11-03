WJZ experts pick winner of Ravens-Seahawks game

Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks head towards a somewhat even matchup

Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks head towards a somewhat even matchup

Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks head towards a somewhat even matchup

BALTIMORE -- It's a battle of the birds this Sunday.

Two first-place teams—the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks—are heading towards a somewhat even matchup, but the odds-makers like the Ravens as a 6-point favorite.

WJZ's panel of experts have put together their best predictions for the outcome of Sunday's game.

"I actually like the Seahawks team a lot. I think their offense has the potential to give the Ravens defense a lot of trouble," WJZ reporter Alex Glaze said. "But I love the way the Ravens defense is playing right now, and I think that, offensively, they are continuing to find their rhythm."

The Ravens have an opportunity to get a big win at home and keep that momentum going, he said. Glaze has predicted that the Ravens will win 23-17.

"They do have a great quarterback over there by the name of Geno Smith," WJZ's Torrey Smith said about the Seahawks. "He happens to be a friend of mine and he's a stud, but that has absolutely nothing to do with this Baltimore Ravens team and the way they're playing."

The Ravens defense has the ability to go after him and keep him uncomfortable, Torrey Smith said.

"It's time this offense continues to show the momentum at home to put up the points that we know they can, build up the momentum from last time," he said.

Torrey Smith said he anticipated that "the good guys would come on top" on Sunday.

Steve Huber, the host of Huber in the Morning, which airs on 100.7 The Bay, said M&T Bank Stadium should be "rocking harder than the grunge movement back in 1991" on Sunday.

Huber predicts that the Ravens will win 28-21.

"The Ravens are going to be put up against a very good opponent in the Seattle Seahawks," former wide receiver Qadry Ismail said. "If they want to be that upper-tier elite team, they have to face teams like this and beat them."

Ismail said he believes the Ravens will beat the Seahawks by 27-13.