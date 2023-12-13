Witness testimony at the forefront of emotional trial day in murder of beloved soccer coach

Security guard charged in 2022 deadly shooting of beloved soccer coach stands trial

BALTIMORE -- Witness testimony in the murder trial of a beloved soccer coach made for an emotional day at Baltimore Circuit Court.

Security guard Keith Luckey is now standing trial in the 2022 shooting death of Kevin Torres, who was president of the Villanueva Soccer Team.

Luckey was charged in December 2022, around a month after the shooting happened.

So far in Luckey's trial, witness testimony and evidence have looked into the police response that fateful night, as well as Torres' autopsy.

When pictures of that autopsy were shown to the jury Wednesday, Torres' wife broke down in tears and rushed out of the courtroom.

On Nov. 7, 2022, a night of celebration ended in tragedy.

At a vigil in his honor last year, a friend told WJZ Torres that Luckey got into an altercation at ChrisT Bar in Highlandtown over a family member.

"He died defending his family, that's all I can tell, you," that friend said.

But, things escalated, and charging documents say a nearby security camera caught it all.

After Luckey sprayed Torres with what's described as a "chemical agent," investigators say Torres threw a brick at Luckey and another security guard.

Torres was going to throw another, but Luckey fired his gun and shot Torres six times.

During his interview with police, Luckey admitted to shooting Torres, according to charging documents.

Torres' death sparked outrage in the Highlandtown community, with many protesting for justice in his murder.

In court, assistant state's attorney Matt Pillion argued Luckey should've adhered to Maryland's duty of retreat law, where you're required to try and escape first before resorting to deadly force.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Rosenberg, Luckey's defense attorney, argues Luckey was afraid for his life in that moment.

This isn't Luckey's first time fatally shooting someone.

Back in 2019, before he was a security guard, he killed a man at Golden Dragon Bar in Windsor Mill.

He ended up being cleared of wrongdoing in that case.

Luckey's murder trial resumes Thursday at 9 a.m. with more testimony from state witnesses.