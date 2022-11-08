Head of championship soccer team shot, killed by security guard in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A beloved local soccer coach has been identified as the man shot and killed by a security guard in Southeast Baltimore overnight.

Officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. Monday morning to the 400 block of East Lombard Street after they heard gunfire, police said. There, a security guard reported that he shot a man after they threw a brick at him.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said. WJZ has learned that man is Kevin Torres, President of the Villanueva Soccer Team.

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL: Kevin Torres, 35, died after police say a security guard shot him outside a bar on E Lombard St/N Haven St



Torres is accused of throwing a brick at guard



He was president of Villanueva soccer team. Players were here celebrating championship win yesterday @wjz pic.twitter.com/ArFSsUl90k — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) November 7, 2022

Torres' team tells WJZ they were out celebrating their championship win at a bar in the nearby area. His family said he was a husband and a stepfather of two.

Friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil Monday afternoon.