Security guard charged in 2022 deadly shooting of beloved soccer coach stands trial

BALTIMORE - The security guard accused of killing a beloved soccer coach in Southeast Baltimore is now on trial for murder.

Keith Luckey is facing second-degree murder and other charges in the deadly shooting of 35-year-old Kevin Torres outside of ChrisT bar in Highlandtown on Nov. 7, 2022.

Video obtained by WJZ shows the aftermath of the incident.

Torres was out celebrating his team's championship win when he was shot outside the bar on East Lombard Street.

Police said the video shows Luckey pepper-spraying Torres before Torres threw a brick at Luckey.

Police allege that instead of walking away, Luckey turned toward Torres and opened fire.

In 2019, Luckey shot and killed a man during an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of a bar in Windsor Mill but was cleared of wrongdoing.