Watch CBS News
Local News

Security guard charged in 2022 deadly shooting of beloved soccer coach stands trial

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Security guard charged in 2022 deadly shooting of beloved soccer coach stands trial
Security guard charged in 2022 deadly shooting of beloved soccer coach stands trial 00:43

BALTIMORE - The security guard accused of killing a beloved soccer coach in Southeast Baltimore is now on trial for murder.

Keith Luckey is facing second-degree murder and other charges in the deadly shooting of 35-year-old Kevin Torres outside of ChrisT bar in Highlandtown on Nov. 7, 2022.

Video obtained by WJZ shows the aftermath of the incident.

Torres was out celebrating his team's championship win when he was shot outside the bar on East Lombard Street.

Police said the video shows Luckey pepper-spraying Torres before Torres threw a brick at Luckey.

Police allege that instead of walking away, Luckey turned toward Torres and opened fire.

In 2019, Luckey shot and killed a man during an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of a bar in Windsor Mill but was cleared of wrongdoing.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 6:41 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.