Wind and storms expected to close the weekend in Maryland

Happy Sunday, everyone!

Most of the day today will be dry with sun and clouds mixing. It won't be until tonight that we watch showers and storms cross the state with a cold front. Out ahead of of showers and storms this evening and tonight, we'll feel winds strengthening through the day. Maximum wind gusts will peak 25-35 mph later today. Breezy to gusty winds continue this evening and into the day on Monday.

As showers and storms move in this evening, we could see even stronger winds within any storms. Wind gusts over 40-50 mph are possible if storms strengthen enough tonight. There is also a low risk for a few storms to rotate however the damaging wind gusts risk is higher and in place for more of the state.

Storms may produce some pockets of heavy rain along with gusty winds. Only a few tenths of an inch are expected so this won't be a drought-busting rain.

Once this front clears the state, the work week ahead looks mainly quiet. Monday through Wednesday will be the warmer part of the next seven days. A second cold front moves through Tuesday into Wednesday. We could see a few showers later in the day Tuesday. Behind that front, high temperatures will be only in the low 60s and mornings will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.