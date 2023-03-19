Wife of Lance Reddick, actor in 'The Wire,' calls for donations to Baltimore organization in his memory

Wife of Lance Reddick, actor in 'The Wire,' calls for donations to Baltimore organization in his mem

BALTIMORE - The wife of Baltimore actor Lance Reddick, who made his name on HBO police drama "the Wire" and action movies "John Wick," is asking people to donate in his memory to Baltimore-based momcares.org.

Reddick died of natural causes Friday morning, his representative said. He was 60 years old.

"Lance was taken from us far too soon," Stephanie Reddick said. "Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them.

"And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game."

According to Momcares.org, it is an organization that "serves under-supported mothers with NICU experiences in Baltimore City by providing prenatal and postpartum doula care including transportation, advocacy, self-care opportunities, and nutritious meals to mothers and their families."

Reddick attended the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, which issued a statement saying "All of us at the Peabody Institute are saddened by the news of Lance Reddick's passing. As an alumnus who studied voice and piano at the Peabody Preparatory, he made us proud with a performing arts career that touched so many lives."

Consummate professional, devoted collaborator, lovely and gentle man, loyal friend. Could go on, but no, I can't go on. This is gutting. And way, way, way too soon. https://t.co/ACflsf29T3 — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 17, 2023

He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.