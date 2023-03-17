Lance Reddick, actor in HBO's "The Wire" and "John Wick" movies, dies at age 60
Lance Reddick, an actor and Baltimore native known for his roles in the HBO police drama "The Wire" and the "John Wick" action movies, has died, his representative Mia Hansen confirmed to CBS News. He was 60.
The actor died suddenly Friday morning of natural causes, Hansen said in a statement.
Reddick attended the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, which issued a statement saying "All of us at the Peabody Institute are saddened by the news of Lance Reddick's passing. As an alumnus who studied voice and piano at the Peabody Preparatory, he made us proud with a performing arts career that touched so many lives."
He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
