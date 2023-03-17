Lance Reddick, actor in HBO's "The Wire" and "John Wick" movies, dies at age 60

Lance Reddick, an actor and Baltimore native known for his roles in the HBO police drama "The Wire" and the "John Wick" action movies, has died, his representative Mia Hansen confirmed to CBS News. He was 60.

The actor died suddenly Friday morning of natural causes, Hansen said in a statement.

A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP pic.twitter.com/Xy0pl5c4NR — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 17, 2023

Reddick attended the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, which issued a statement saying "All of us at the Peabody Institute are saddened by the news of Lance Reddick's passing. As an alumnus who studied voice and piano at the Peabody Preparatory, he made us proud with a performing arts career that touched so many lives."

Consummate professional, devoted collaborator, lovely and gentle man, loyal friend. Could go on, but no, I can't go on. This is gutting. And way, way, way too soon. https://t.co/ACflsf29T3 — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 17, 2023

Shocked and saddened by the news that Lance Reddick has passed away. Truly heartbreaking.

R.I.P. My friend. You will be missed.

God speed.😥 — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) March 17, 2023

He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.