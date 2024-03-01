Watch CBS News
How do bananas avoid inflation? FDA explains why its price tag remains consistent

By Adam Thompson

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - It's no secret that food prices have been a big talking point lately, with prices increasing.

However, according to a new study from the Food and Drug Administration, there is at least one grocery store item that won't eat up all your coins.

The U.S. imports more bananas than any other country in the world at nearly 27 pounds per person.

Because of the low labor costs involved, prices have rarely jumped.

The average price for a bunch of bananas is roughly 62 cents, which is much lower compared to other fruits like apples and oranges.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 6:49 PM EST

