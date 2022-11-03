Watch CBS News
Where's Marty? With 'More than a Shop' at All Star Barber Lounge

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? With 'More than a Barber Shop' at Allstar Barber Lounge

Hi Everyone!  

We met Troy Staton about a month ago. And today K2 and I fulfilled a promise made back then. In the picture, he is in the green sweater. (I will get to our other guests in the photo in just a second.)

download-71.png

Here is a long story short; four years ago last week Troy, a noted community barber, was cutting an off-duty police officer's hair when a robber entered. The office took appropriate action but not before Troy had been shot three times. 

It was during his recovery at Shock Trauma that he saw many communities come together to support him. 

And that was the spark that told him that IF he could get other barbers, salon owners, nail technicians, and even gyms together they could become an army of good in ALL of their communities. After all, beauty salons, barber shops, and gyms FOR DECADES have been the original community gathering centers.

Four years later the idea now called, "More than a Shop," has over 20 participating shops and two gyms. 

Where's Marty? Learning about the resources Baltimore's barbershops and salons are bringing to the c 02:49

Working with the city, and county governments, (especially on the health side), Troy Staton's "army" has gotten vaccinations, home Covid tests, and even the life-saving Narcan into the hands of those who need it most through those shops and salons.

 A month ago we were at a salon on West Baltimore Street. This morning we were at "All Star Barber Lounge" in Catonsville, owned by Adrian Jackson over my left shoulder. We were joined by William Johnson, on the far left, who has his own barber shop on Security Boulevard and is part of MTAS. Also with us was Troy's friend, "a brother from another Mother" as Troy said, and Ed Curtis on the far right. We just wanted to touch base and see how the project is going. So far so good.

Work continues on an extensive website so you can find a location near you that can provide help and answers. In the meantime, you can message Troy on his Instagram for that info.

Where's Marty? Talking Ravens at the barbershop 02:12

K2 and I are not letting go of this story. We will revisit Troy at yet another location when the website is up and bring it to you. Being a local TV station is a big responsibility that we at WJZ do not take lightly. And we as Reports/Anchors/Photogs are trusted with the "juice" to bring  ideas we have to the boss who a lot of the times says "GO WITH IT!" 

And as your "Where's Marty?", team K2, and I are with "More than a Salon." 

Thanks boss, we're on it!

    Marty B!

Marty Bass
marty-bass.jpg

Baltimoreans rise and shine with the dynamic morning duo of Marty Bass and Linh Bui. Some viewers may even skip their morning cups of java as long as they get their fix of Marty in the morning. Known for his unique take on everyday events, Marty also preps area residents to handle the day's weather with his series of early morning and noon weather reports.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 2:47 PM

