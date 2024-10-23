"Where's Marty?" Warrens Barbershop

Checking out a local barbershop that has been making a difference in the community for 100 years

Hi Everyone!

100 years ago, Julius Warren opened a barbershop in Howard County. At the time, there was not much in Howard County except Route 1, much less a Black-owned business. Now, three generations later, Warren's Barbershop still lives and breathes in Howard County.

I say "lives and breathes" because a barbershop is a place that is alive. Besides getting a haircut, a barbershop is a place where you find friends, and some of those friends become like family. It is a community gathering spot where sometimes you go just to hang out, especially on weekends. It is guy bonding at its best.

We wanted to pay Warrens a visit today to celebrate a business that has defined a family for three generations. AND spotlight a business that has always given back, and continues to do so.

"Where's Marty's?" do not have to be complicated. YES, many times we want you to say, "WOW", or "I didn't know that." But sometimes just leaving you with a good feeling, a warm vibe if you will, makes for a great "WM?".

Warrens is in Owen Brown Village Center in Columbia. Google it for more info. And maybe come by, sit a spell, talk a bit, and even get styled up.

Cheers to our hosts this day..from L to R....third generation owner Julius Warren III, David Clark, and Travis Hamilton. A great way to start a day, Men. I appreciate y'all.

Marty B!