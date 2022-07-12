Where's Marty? Checking out the Arena Players theater camp

Hi everyone!

In case you missed this morning's "Where's Marty?" segment, it was an encore of Camp Week. And where better to do that than in a theater with the Arena Players?

During a previous segment, K2 and I learned about the Arena Players' theater camp, and I knew then that we would be back. But the truth of the matter is that it is so much more than a camp. It's a youth theater program that runs every season except for winter.

Today we saw both theater work and classroom work. As it turns out, the folks who run the camp are teachers. So the students get to brush up on reading, numbers along with writing sentences and paragraphs.

We were told that understanding punctuation is to understand the emotion of the line that was just spoken. Similarly, understanding geography is understanding where a character is from and what might make that character tick.

In other words, we're talking about some next level theater work.

Mrs. Catherine Orange, who runs the camp, has taught at Baltimore City College for nearly four decades. Catherine told us part of the goal at the camp is developing personal confidence and teamwork among her students.

And that, my friends, was a message that was echoed all five days of the original camp week. It is learning life and not just a skill.

Here's the website for the Arena Players if you'd like to learn more about this theater or the theater camp activities offered to local children.

Looking ahead, Wednesday is National French Fry Day. To me, that screams the beach. I will be dressed for the Ocean City Boardwalk, but will you find me down by the ocean? You'll have to tune in to WJZ at 9 to find out.

- Marty!