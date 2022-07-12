Watch CBS News
WJZ At 9

Where's Marty? Checking out the Arena Players theater camp

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Checking Out The Arena Players Youth Camp
Where's Marty? Checking Out The Arena Players Youth Camp 03:10

Hi everyone!

In case you missed this morning's "Where's Marty?" segment, it was an encore of Camp Week. And where better to do that than in a theater with the Arena Players?

During a previous segment, K2 and I learned about the Arena Players' theater camp, and I knew then that we would be back. But the truth of the matter is that it is so much more than a camp. It's a youth theater program that runs every season except for winter.

Today we saw both theater work and classroom work. As it turns out, the folks who run the camp are teachers. So the students get to brush up on reading, numbers along with writing sentences and paragraphs.

We were told that understanding punctuation is to understand the emotion of the line that was just spoken. Similarly, understanding geography is understanding where a character is from and what might make that character tick.

In other words, we're talking about some next level theater work.

Mrs. Catherine Orange, who runs the camp, has taught at Baltimore City College for nearly four decades. Catherine told us part of the goal at the camp is developing personal confidence and teamwork among her students.

And that, my friends, was a message that was echoed all five days of the original camp week. It is learning life and not just a skill.

Here's the website for the Arena Players if you'd like to learn more about this theater or the theater camp activities offered to local children.

Looking ahead, Wednesday is National French Fry Day. To me, that screams the beach. I will be dressed for the Ocean City Boardwalk, but will you find me down by the ocean? You'll have to tune in to WJZ at 9 to find out.

- Marty!

Marty Bass

Baltimoreans rise and shine with the dynamic morning duo of Marty Bass and Linh Bui. Some viewers may even skip their morning cups of java as long as they get their fix of Marty in the morning. Known for his unique take on everyday events, Marty also preps area residents to handle the day's weather with his series of early morning and noon weather reports.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 5:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.