Where's Marty? Enjoying the blooming sunflowers in Jarrettsville

Where's Marty? Checking out the sunflowers in Jarrettsville now blooming

Where's Marty? Checking out the sunflowers in Jarrettsville now blooming

Where's Marty? Checking out the sunflowers in Jarrettsville now blooming

Hi Everyone!

Last year, seeing a field near Jarrettsville full of around 600,000 sunflowers was quite amazing!!

So back we went today to a charity effort called, "Sunflowers in Jarrettsville."

Right at the top of the blog, here is the website for this amazing visual spectacle.

It will give you all the driving, parking and admission info you need. And trust me. THOUSANDS of folks, and families, come to this Harford County location to just admire or take pictures.

Lots of holiday cards start here!

But today was a perfect example of how weather affects everything.

We always tell you that in our First Alert forecasts, but check this out.

Those farmers who helped set this event up tell me that a sunflower grows rapidly and blooms in 60 days. They are planted yearly.

I am told you can darn near set your clock by them.

But with the rainy, and cool weather, we have had, the flowers are in their own state of sleep.

We always hear the term, "nature knows." And this is a perfect example.

With a couple of dry days, and a little sun on the way, these fields will visually explode. You can sort of see it trying to happen now.

And I swear in the two hours we were on site this morning, I am sure I saw patches of yellow appearing.

But I know how this will look by the weekend, and to see nature at work, and proving what we preach, "weather affects everything," was in its own way beautiful!

Hit up that website, because before you know it, one word will say it all....SHOWTIME!

Marty B!