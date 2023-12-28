Where's Marty? Learning how the Maryland State Highway Administration prepares for winter weather

Hi Everyone!

Today, it was off to State Highway's headquarters just near BWI-M in Hanover.

So far, in the "WM?" history on WJZ at 9, we have done six stories with these amazing folks.

We did it twice in the sign shop, once with the traffic light folks, once with the crews who clean up the leaves, once with the group that makes the salt brine, (the white lines of doom before snow storms), and today with Tim Lawler who runs the SHA fleet of vehicles.

And we are never disappointed going there and always come away learning something.

Today's subject with Tim was how the salt dump truck fleet is prepped and ready to go.

Look let's be honest. Christmas is behind us, and New Year's lies directly ahead.

Beyond that is the full brunt of Winter! YIKES!!!

And that is SHOWTIME for the folks who man these trucks and push those plows. Both of which, in person, are a lot bigger than they look on the street.

That plow, by the way, weighs as much as a mid-sized car. Built to take it!

New on the trucks, and other equipment this year, are both yellow and green caution lights.

A study showed that color combo is highly visible, and adds to everyone's safety. After all this equipment is out in the worst weather.

I'd say look for them at a problem near you, but they'd be very hard to miss.

One thing we also learned this morning was just exactly how precise the mechanism is that spreads the salt.

Simply put, on the business end of that salt dump truck is a trough containing an auger.

The back gate of the truck is opened about three inches. The salt spills into the trough and the auger moves it toward an opening where the salt drops onto the spreader and is scattered onto the road.

But there is more to the story.

As the auger moves the salt toward the "drop," it's sprayed out of the small hole with the same brine that the "white lines of doom" are made of.

That wet salt is already beginning to work as it hits the pavement, and tends not to fly off in all directions as it is laid down. The spinner's speed changes with the speed of the truck so as to lay down an even spread. WHO KNEW?

When snow hits over 500 of these trucks will be on state roads. Not only give them room, but give them a round of applause because the men, and women driving them, (and all behind the scenes), deserve it! Thanks SHA for another great segment!

Marty B!