Where's Marty? Partying aboard the SipAhoy boat

Where's Marty? Partying it up on the water at the Inner Harbor

Hi Everyone!

I'm back from vacation refreshed and ready to get back to doing "WJZ at 9." And today's "Where's Marty?" was a perfect way to ease back in. It felt a bit like some relaxing vacay time when K2 and I boarded the SipAhoy party boat downtown at Harborview Marina!

It is actually a "cycleboat" in concept. Fact of the matter is it is a catamaran with a nice sized outboard engine that is outfitted, as you can see, with a nicely covered Tiki area with seats on either side. The seats are bicycle seats complete with pedals you can operate. They turn the paddlewheel on the back, which if you are REALLY motivated, your group can use. One of the two Coast Guard approved captains aboard told us, on the air, the "ride the bike" idea of forward motion usually lasts about a minute, then the engine comes on and it's "Let the good times roll!"

It is a BYOB party but fairly high tech with LED lights, Bluetooth for your jams, phone chargers, apotty and such. The company has been around for two years now and have carried a few thousand passengers. It's a hit. If you've ever been waterside at the Inner Harbor, Fells or Canton, you most likely have seen them.

It also has two Tikiboats serving Kent Island. Check 'em out.

As a boater, I can tell it's a treat to take folks out on the water in Baltimore. The view always blows people away, and that energy makes an afternoon or evening happen. If you never have had that view, the above boat is your vehicle. Grab the crew, become the crew and "sea's" the moment! (Bad pun, but needed none the less!)

See ya tomorrow on "Where's Marty?" for a real sign of the times.

Marty B!