Where's Marty? Learning about the Pizza Statue at Pizza John's in Essex

HI Everyone!

Remember a couple of weeks ago when we first went to look at we are now calling a "Local Landmark" for the "Where's Marty?" segment?

We were in Middle River at the "Landing Strip" to look at the refurbished fighter plane on the roof that has been stopping traffic on Eastern Avenue for years.

This is a segment that K2 and I are really excited about.

It takes us right to the communities that make up the vibe of Baltimore. (And if you have an idea about a "Landmark" that has been "stopping traffic" for over 25 years e mail me about it, mbass@wjz.com .)

So today we went to our second "Local Landmark."

Located on Back River Neck Road in Essex is the pizza guy statue in front of "Pizza John's."

Since 1966 "PJ's" has been a fixture at two different locations, but three different buildings in Essex.

It's legion of fans is HUGE!

In 1977, Founder John Coruzzi was at a restaurant convention and bought one of two of the statues that we for sale there. (The other was bought by Tony Russo of "Tony's Pizza" in Ocean City.)

"Pizza John" Coruzzi told us that pizza guy has more than paid for itself! Again, and again, and again.

Vice President of "PJ's" Brett Steall, part of the Coruzzi family, told us that thousands of pictures have been taken in front of it. Graduation shots, engagement pictures, wedding pictures and even pictures after a funeral. (The wake was held in "Pizza Johns" at the request of the gentleman who passed.)

The building has changed and grown but the statue still holds court as the pizza sentry to this day. Along with the large clock that also has been a local fixture on Back River Neck Road.

We want to thank the folks at "Pizza Johns" for being great hosts this AM. Truth be told I have been there a time or two and the pizza's and subs are worth the drive, about 22 miles from my home! https://pizzajohns.com/

Again if you have any "Landmark" ideas send them to me at mbass@wjz.com

Marty B!