Where's Marty? Celebrating National Cappuccino Day at Onedo Coffee Roasters in Canton

Hi Everyone!

Here is a shot of my morning coffee.

It is a go cup. Many of us use them. Now here is another way a lot of folks do their morning coffee;

It is a mug. Either at home or in a diner or coffee shop, the mug is the OG of caffeine delivery.

Now let's add another look at morning coffee. A continental take on the eye opener.

In this case, it is Cappuccino, (Espresso with milk). But in 2023, the European style of "Joe" has now become artwork. And in coffee shops around Baltimore, like our hosts this morning, "1DO Coffee Roasters" in Canton https://www.onedocoffee.com/, baristas have become artists using foamed hot milk layered into a design as you see here or drawn into the coffee with a pointed stick.

This style of Cappuccino art is so popular that the Baltimore Coffee Collective, https://www.baltimorecoffeecollective.com/ has monthly competitions among baristas to crown a coffee art champ. It is called "Latte art throwdown."

You can join the fun of the throwdown. Check out the collective website for more info. And watch our video from this morning as "1 DO" Coffee Roaster's barista Carmen Santos made that amazing cup live.

We thank her for helping us out during their morning rush hour(s). (By the way, Carmen won last month's throwdown.) "1 DO" is a cool place that has more than just coffee on their weather breakfast menu. The shop looked and smelled great.

So why all of this today on "Where's Marty?"

Easy. This is National Cappuccino Day. But having seen these cups I can see why a lot of customers of "1 DO", and other spots have Cappuccino every day!

Marty B!