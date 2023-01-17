Where's Marty? At the Washington Street Books and Entertainment Museum in Havre de Grace

Hi Everyone!

At the end of December, K2 and I put together a list of the top places we enjoyed taking you to in 2022.

There was one we could not schedule due to the owner being stuck in Arizona when his airline flight was cancelled.(And it took him days to return to Maryland.)

SO better late than never.

We went up I-95 to Washington Street Books and Music in Havre de Grace.

BUT it is also a museum of ORIGINAL movie costumes and props. I mean THE REAL DEAL stuff! A gem in our own backyard as I like to say.

A surf over to their website will lead you to a button that says "movie props."

Below is what you see upon clicking.

But you need to actually go to the site to read Washing Street Books and Music's history and really see the movies WSB&M has costumes and props from. http://www.washingtonstreetbooksandmusic.com/

Havre de Grace is a great place to take a weekend day trip too. (It also has fine B&B's if you choose to spend the night and make a full weekend of "it!")

And strolling in to this "museum" is a MUST DO!

Check out the videos from today's "WM?" and see for yourself the surprise costumes they had waiting for us.

It was great to pay a return visit here.

AND THIS JUST IN. There was one more place we could not schedule in at the end of last year due to a couple of reasons.

But Thursday we have made it work for you.

As has the company that is going to host us AGAIN.

A K2-Marty "most interesting places of 2022" ENCORE x 2 for you this week!

Marty B!