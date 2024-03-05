What's next for Harborplace redevelopment project? Soon it could be in hands of voters

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Council gave final approval to three bills relating to the redevelopment of Harborplace.

The bills, which await Mayor Brandon Scott's signature, provide amendments to zoning, an urban renewal plan and the city's charter.

However, the ultimate decision will made at the ballot box in November.

Developer P. David Bramble and MCB Real Estate say they want to bring this billion-dollar plan to Harborplace to thrust Baltimore's downtown into the future.

They want to tear down the mostly vacant pavilions along the waterfront and instead build a park and residential and retail buildings, which some residents have said they don't want.

"Unlimited height, unlimited use, unlimited residential," a resident said.

"It was just handed to one developer," another said. "This whole thing has been developed in secrecy for the last three years."

Although Baltimore City and the developer hosted several town halls with the community, which included a lot of pushback about the viability and transparency of the project, both the mayor and the developer say it's time for change.

"Overwhelmingly, the responses that we have received have been amazingly positive," Bramble said. "There are always a few loud folks who don't want change. Change is hard."

"We can't have these folks who want to make the Harbor great again and turn back the clock," Scott said.

Now the clock ticks forward to November at the ballot box.

Once Scott signs these three amended bills, the fate of this billion-dollar reimagination of Harborplace ultimately lies in the hands of the voting public.

"For us the future can not come fast enough," a Baltimore resident said.

