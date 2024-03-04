Baltimore City Council approves Harborplace redevelopment bills, sends to mayor's desk

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore City Council gave final approval to bills relating to the redevelopment of Harborplace.

The council voted 14-1 on each of the three bills, sending them to Mayor Brandon Scott's desk to sign.

Once that happens, the measure will go on the ballot in November's election and the public will decide its fate.

The bills include amendments to zoning, an urban renewal plan and the city's charter.

The developer, P. David Bramble and MCB Real Estate, want to tear down the mostly vacant pavilions along the waterfront and build a park, as well as new residential and retail buildings.

"I was honored to stand in front of my colleagues and vote in favor of these bills, and I'm proud of the transparency that was emphasized throughout the last several months," City Council President Nick Mosby said. "We heard from community members at several open planning commission meetings, multiple community forums, a committee hearing with hours of public testimony, and a full legislative process. "

"There will be many more hours dedicated to working through every detail because this is simply too important of a project to cut any corners," Mosby added. "The road ahead will be long and challenging, but I have no doubts our city's resolve will meet the moment."

All design images are available at www.ourharborplace.com/theproject.