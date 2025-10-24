Appeal for FEMA aid denied months after flooding in Western Maryland

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officially denied Maryland's appeal for aid following historic flooding in the western part of the state in May.

The state initially requested that the Trump administration issue a Major Disaster Declaration in June after several communities in Allegany and Garrett counties were impacted by severe flooding.

The initial request was denied in July, and an appeal was filed. That appeal was denied, Gov. Wes Moore said Thursday.

Gov. Moore responds to denied FEMA request

On Thursday, Gov. Moore said no additional appeals can be made, and there is no legal recourse for the state. He called the outcome "deeply frustrating," saying it leaves Marylanders on their own.

Public assistance from FEMA is only available if the president approves a Major Disaster Declaration.

"FEMA has a responsibility to weigh the merits of each emergency request objectively," Gov. Moore said. "Instead, President Trump and his Administration have politicized disaster relief, and our communities are the ones who will pay the price. While we disagree with both this process and outcome, our resolve is unbroken. We will continue to support Marylanders recovering from these storms, even if Washington won't."

Since taking office, President Trump has argued that FEMA is unsuccessful and suggested changes to the agency. He signed an executive order that he said would "begin the process of fundamentally reforming and overhauling FEMA."

In June, the administration indicated it wanted to "wean" states off of FEMA aid following the 2025 hurricane season.

According to the governor's office, FEMA has validated more than $33.7 million in damages — about three times the state's threshold for assistance — since the flooding in May. In Maryland, the threshold is $11.6 million.

Flooding in Western Maryland

The flooding in Western Maryland was brought on by severe weather on May 13. It left nearly 200 homes damaged and impacted businesses, sewer systems and public utilities.

A state of emergency was declared, and nearly $1 million in emergency funds were allocated from the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help families with repairs.

In June, the governor used the State Disaster Recovery Fund for the first time, allocating $459,375 to support those impacted by the flooding.

After the flooding, FEMA and the Maryland Department of Emergency Management conducted a damage assessment, which found that recovery would cost more than $15.8 million, nearly $4.2 million above Maryland's threshold to qualify for federal assistance.

Requesting FEMA aid

The governor said the Presidential Disaster Declaration would have made Allegany and Garrett counties eligible for federal funding that would have been used to repair infrastructure like roads and water systems.

The declaration would have also allowed Maryland to access the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which helps states implement projects that reduce the risk and impacts of future disasters.

Due to the request being denied, Maryland will not be able to access those funds.

"We are incredibly disappointed in this decision," said Dave Caporale, Allegany County Commission President. "Our application for FEMA assistance met—and in many areas exceeded—every requirement for federal aid. Allegany County is a small, rural Appalachian community, and this denial leaves us feeling forgotten by the federal government."