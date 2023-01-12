'We're going to win': Baltimore City, fans excited for another Ravens' playoff run

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City is painted purple.

Cars have been stenciled with the Ravens' logo.

It's playoff time in Baltimore.

The Ravens return to the postseason on Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the Ravens are a common visitor to the playoffs, they haven't won the Super Bowl since the 2012 season.

They have won two playoff games since then.

But, with a fresh start, Ravens' fans are excited for another chance at glory.

"We got the kinks out. Cincinnati beat us once, we beat them once, it's game time," a Ravens fan said.

Some fans woke up early to get their car painted with purple pride.

Other fans showed up to the Ravens pop-up shop to gear up for the playoff push.

"We hadn't been before so we wanted to see what kind of merchandise they have, anything that different that we haven't had in the past, and of course they do," Ravens fan Jennifer MacQuillan said.

As far as the game, it is still unclear whether quarterback Lamar Jackson will play. He's missed the past five games with a sprained PCL.

"I feel good," MacQuillan said. "I support the Ravens no matter who we're playing."

"I feel like we're going to win," Ravens fan Susane Finucane said. "It's going to be tight and it might be Justin Tucker out there winning it for us, once more."

Whether Jackson, Tyler Huntley or Anthony Brown starts at quarterback on Sunday, Finucane has confidence in her team.

"I don't care if it's Huntley, Lamar, even Brown, I've got faith in this team," she said. "If we can win a Super Bowl with Trent Dilfer, we can win a super bowl with Tyler Huntley. I'm not concerned."