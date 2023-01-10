Painting the town purple: Baltimore community putting support behind Ravens for playoff run

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are back in the playoffs.

Ravens Flock is once again smiling, hopeful their team can make another run at Super Bowl glory.

The Ravens are out painting Baltimore purple.

For more than a decade, the Ravens' grounds crew has gone around Baltimore City during the playoffs painting the team logo in different spots around the city.

But how are the fans feeling?

It's been 10 years since the Ravens won the championship. They open the playoffs at 8:15 p.m. Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals.

"A little nervous," Baltimore resident Allison Potter said.

"We're feeling positive," Baltimore resident Idris Coleman said.

"I just want the Ravens to win," Rhyona Bradley said.

In preparation for the playoffs, the Ravens logo was painted at City Hall and Baltimore's Federal Hill Park.

"When our fans see this, they get excited," said Katie Bollinger, Ravens Marketing and Fan Development Manager. "We're painting the town purple."

As the Ravens get ready to play the Bengals on Wild Card weekend, some fans don't know how to feel.

The question on everyone's mind is whether star quarterback Lamar Jackson will play after missing the past five games with a knee injury.

"We're kind of low-key falling back because Lamar, he's not with us right now, so we're kind of down," Bradley said. "Hopefully we come back strong for the playoffs."

"It would be really nice if we knew what was going on with the team, you know with Lamar not being in and everything," Potter said. "Hopefully he'll come through and we'll have a good playoff."

Other fans like the Ravens' chances.

"It's going to come down to how bad we want it," Coleman said.

"I think we've got a real good shot," Baltimore resident Tim Pilachowski said. "It's been an up and down season, but I think everybody is healthy, well most people are healthy, and we're going to put on a good, strong showing."

The Ravens aren't done painting the town purple.

If you would like to get your car stenciled, the Ravens will be painting cars from 6 a.m. to 10 am on Thursday in Lot D at M&T Bank Stadium.

It's a great opportunity for fans to show their Purple Pride during this playoff run.